Following project's success, number of Shabbat buses to be increased

Following the success of the "Pleasant weekend" Shabbat public transportation project in the Center of the country, the number of shuttles will be increased as well as the minibuses, each with 19 seats, will be replaced by buses that can accommodate the high demand for public transport on Saturday in the center.As part of the changes, the array in the municipalities of Tel Aviv, Givatayim, Ramat Hasharon and Kiryat Ono will be increased by about 50% and the trips will be three times an hour with the capacity to reach about four an hour. The service on Friday will begin earlier, at 5 p.m. and will end at 2 p.m. The hours on Saturday will remain unchanged.The initiative that started last week was so successful that passengers reported overcrowding, due to the high demand."I waited for half-an-hour for a minibus," said Ruth, who took a bus from Givatayim to Tel Aviv. "It's a shame that it's only just begun, better late than never."“I'm going promenade in Tel Aviv,” said Guy. “I don't have to spend maybe a hundred shekels on taxis now, and I can go for a drink in the pub and not worry, I have a way to come back."Givatayim Mayor Ran Konik, who was also traveled on the new buses, said: "This is an important, historic and exciting day, where hundreds of thousands of residents of Gush Dan need to be addressed.