Following talk with singer, Yigal Amir sent to solitary confinement

Murderer of prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, Yigal Amir, was punished on Sunday by prison authorities to spend a week in solitary confinement. He was given permission to phone his attorney before the punishment began, Maariv reported.



Amir recently used his phone access to call rapper Yoav Eliasi – aka "The Shadow" – and asked him to take part in a political effort calling for Amir’s release.

The phone conversation was recorded and aired on the evening news, where Eliasi was heard telling Amir that even if he really was the man who shot the prime minister, he is not anyone Eliasi wants to talk with. Amir said goodbye at that point.The singer told Channel 13 that he was amazed to discover how people in the media seem to think that just because someone holds right-wing views, they must also be in favor of political murder.“The murder of a prime minister is a redline,” he said, “why would I speak with a murderer?“In what world are he and I on the same side?”Amir was informed by prison authorities he will be denied phone privileges until after the up-coming elections

