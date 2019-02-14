Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Forbes Under 30 Summit for Women to be held in Israel

Last year's conference was such a success, Forbes is launching its first every Under 30 women's summit in the Jewish state.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
February 14, 2019 12:17
1 minute read.
Supermodel Bar Rafaeli and Randall Lane, Chief Content Officer at Forbes Magazine at the Forbes Unde

Supermodel Bar Rafaeli and Randall Lane, Chief Content Officer at Forbes Magazine at the Forbes Under 30 Summit Global . (photo credit: SASSON TIRAM)

 
Israel has been touted as the "start-up nation" in recent years for its abundance of start-up businesses and high-tech entrepreneurs, which is one reason why Forbes business magazine is returning to Israel to host its first ever Under 30 Global Women’s Summit. Although the American business magazine has hosted conferences for entrepreneurs and business leaders under the age of 30 before, this will be the first one geared towards women.

The conference will take place from March 31 - April 4th in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Forbes called it a VIP experience with "workshops focused on propelling women-led businesses." There will be seminars in the field of business, art, politics, and philanthropy.

Highlights of the conference will include a visit to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Jerusalem's Old City, a venture capital campus, and a fashion show in Jerusalem's historic Mahane Yehuda marketplace. 


Forbes held a similar conference in Israel last year which was the magazine's number one rated event, according to editor Randall Lane. It included venture capitalists like Jerusalem Venture Partners’ Dr. Erel Margalit and Monday.com’s Lior Krengel.


The conference is open to all women with a certain percentage of the tickets being allocated to male applicants who have a proven track-record of championing female leadership in business and investment industries.


Five Israeli women made Forbes’ most recent list of Top 50 Women In Tech -- Dr. Michal Tsur of the Kaltura open-source video platform, Dr. Tal Rabin of the IBM T.J.Watson Research Center Cryptography Research Group, Danit Peleg of the 3D Printed Fashion studio, Galia Benartzi of the Bancor cryptocurrency conversion company and Limor Shmerling Magazanik of the Israel Tech Policy Institute.


Women have often held leadership positions in Israeli society, from Golda Meir, who was prime minister from 1969 – 1974, to contemporary leaders such as philanthropist Shari Arison, the richest woman in the Middle East according to Forbes and fourth-wealthiest person in Israel.

