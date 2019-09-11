Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

‘Ford v Ferrari’ to highlight Haifa film fest

By
September 11, 2019 22:28
1 minute read.
Matt Damon (left) and Christian Bale in Ford v Ferrari. . (photo credit: Courtesy)

 The 35th Haifa International Film Festival announced Tuesday that it will open on October 12 with the film Ford v Ferrari starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, a drama about an American car designer and driver who built a car to challenge Ferrari at Le Mans in 1966.

Ford v Ferrari will open in theaters throughout Israel on November 14. The film festival will run until October 21.

Another highlight at Haifa will be a digitally restored version of Avi Nesher’s Taxman, a 1999 movie he made when he was working in Hollywood.

The neo-noir Taxman, which has become a cult classic, has rarely been shown on the big screen in recent years. It stars Joe Pantoliano, who played Ralph on The Sopranos, and who also appeared in The Matrix, and in Memento as a crusading IRS inspector who tries to bring down the Russian mob in Brighton Beach. As he unravels the billion-dollar mystery, he falls for his Russian informer’s beautiful daughter, played by Elizabeth Berkley of Show Girls and Saved by the Bell. It was based on the true story of a tax investigator who worked on the screenplay with Nesher.

It got rave reviews in its original release, with The New York Times calling it “a charmer of a mystery,” while NBC said it was “a cinematic gem. Not to be missed.”

For more information about the Haifa International Film Festival, go to haifaff.co.il.


