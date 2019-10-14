Foreign Minister Israel Katz to hint at joining race to succeed Netanyahu

Foreign Minister Israel Katz is expected to become the third candidate in Likud to hint that he will be a candidate to succeed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at a mass rally on Wednesday outside his sukkah in the Kfar Ahim moshav in the northern Negev.



Katz said he expected the event to be “a show of force” more than it has been in the past when the annual event attracted thousands of Likud activists.





“I am not making promises, but Israel announced in past years that he will be the prime minister after Netanyahu,” a source close to Katz added.Katz has been careful to show the utmost respect to Netanyahu since the prime minister gave him the Foreign Affairs portfolio. But MK Nir Barkat proved that it is possible to speak about running in the post-Netanyahu era in Likud without offending the prime minister.Barkat even hosted Sara Netanyahu at a massive political event two weeks ago that was officially launching his autobiography, but was in essence launching his bid to succeed Netanyahu as head of Likud.In an interview over the weekend with Yediot Aharonot, Barkat bashed MK Gideon Sa’ar, who tweeted that he was ready to run against Netanyahu if a leadership primary would be held. Barkat has said he would only run after Netanyahu leaves the Likud chairmanship, and Katz is expected to say the same.“At a time of crisis, a leader must be supported, and I think [Sa’ar’s] statement was a mistake,” Barkat said. “I would not run against Netanyahu even if it means losing out. I wish him long life in the post. But when the time comes for him to depart, I will be the next prime minister.”Katz’s rally is not the only political event happening in honor of Sukkot.New Right leaders Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett will be hosting an event in Hashmonaim along with elected municipal officials affiliated with their party from Rishon Lezion, Safed, Afula, Hof Hasharon and regional councils in Judea and Samaria. Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman is hosting a tour with his faction’s MKs at the Herodion National Park, which is located 12 km. south of Jerusalem and near his home in the Nokdim settlement. Liberman is expected to address the lack of progress in the formation of a government in a speech at the historic site.

