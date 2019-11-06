Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Forgiveness sells 300,000 tickets in five weeks

In terms of the Israeli market, this is a huge achievement, given that the vast majority of locally made films never sell 100,000 tickets, even after months in theaters.

By
November 6, 2019 11:08
1 minute read.
Forgiveness sells 300,000 tickets in five weeks

Forgiveness sells 300k tickets in five weeks. (photo credit: RAN MENDELSON)

With over 300,000 tickets sold and counting, Forgiveness is the most popular Israeli movie of 2019 — after only five weeks in theaters.

In terms of the Israeli market, this is a huge achievement, given that the vast majority of locally made films never sell 100,000 tickets, even after months in theaters.

Forgiveness is the latest film by Hanan Savyon and Guy Amir, the duo behind the 2017 hit, Maktub — a movie about two smalltime hoods who operate out of Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda market — which also broke box-office records and sold over 600,000 tickets.

Forgiveness mixes comedy with sentimental drama as it tells the story of two friends from a town near the Gaza Strip who bungle a robbery. One gets caught and the other flees abroad and returns to Israel after becoming ultra-Orthodox, hoping his partner in crime, who has just been released from prison, will grant him forgiveness.

Along the way, the loot from the robbery, which was buried underneath the border fence, gets lost and the two get mixed up with a local Mafia leader and a Bedouin sheik. The film also stars Tsahi Halevi, Alon Aboutboul, Noa Koler and Shiri Maimon.

"We are very excited about the incredible success of Forgiveness, but not surprised," said Liron Edery, director of distribution United King Films, which produced the movie. ”Guy and Hannan have a unique ability to tell their stories — their films are exciting, funny and captivating and the audience votes with their feet.”

Moshe and Leon Edery produced the film for United King, along with Firma Films, which is run by Adar Shafran and Roni Abramowsky, with support from Rabinovich Foundation for the Arts and Keshet.

In the past five years, crowd-pleasing Israeli movies have been challenging Hollywood films for local audiences and doing very well. With the success of Forgiveness, which may well go on to break the records set by Maktub, Amir and Savyon are the kings of this genre, which some have dubbed, “neo-bourekas,” a reference to the “bourekas” films, broad comedies and melodramas that were popular in Israel in the Sixties and Seventies.


Related Content

November 6, 2019
Israeli and Palestinian firefighters practice saving lives together

By ZACHARY KEYSER

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings