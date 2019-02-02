Former Defense Minister Lieberman: U.S. punishes terror, when will we?

Avigdor Lieberman.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman lauded the American Anti-Terrorism Clarification Act on Saturday, writing on social media that it's the cause of the Palestinian Authority "refusing annual US aid worth $ 61 Mil., only so it won't be exposed to civic lawsuits of terror victims."
Slamming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the head of Yisrael Beiteinu said that the current right wing government "doesn't freeze Palestinian Authority terror funds according to a January 1'st law, nor does it demolish Khan al-Ahmar
."
"If you want a right wing government that will deliver in deeds rather then talk, vote Yisrael Beiteno," he said.
