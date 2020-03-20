Former General to Likud: Is Netanyahu worth the end of democracy?

Former chief of the IDF Ground Forces Command Guy Tzur took to social media on Friday night to warn members of the ruling Likud party that “tyranny is already here and Likudniks are keeping their mouths shut.”





He went on to address them to say that “the truth is obvious to you, (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu is doing all he can d o to destroy all breaks and balances that exist so that he can get enough power to do what he wants as much as he wants without answering to anyone.”

Netanyahu took on extreme measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country claiming that the pandemic should be viewed as a state of war, even if the enemy is a virus.



The result is that the court system and the Knesset had been shut down, postponing the trial he was meant to begin in March for alleged corruption and breach of trust. In addition, the Shin Bet was tasked with using surveillance technology to pin-point the location of Israelis who might have contracted the novel coronavirus, a step that the Supreme Court ruled will be null and void until Knesset begins to function again on Tuesday so that the security services will answer to the Knesset.



A protest in Jerusalem against the Knesset closing was prevented by police, which arrested nine protesters, claiming that they are in violation of the Order to secure the Health of the People.

