The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Former IAF pilots to Rivlin: Don’t let Netanyahu form coalition

The Sunday letter joins the Professors letter from early February.

By MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 23, 2020 19:24
RIVLIN (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
RIVLIN
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
540 former Israeli Air Force pilots appealed to President Reuven Rivlin on Sunday asking he will not task Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with forming a coalition should he win in the upcoming March elections.
Under Israeli law, the president can decide whom to task with forming a coalition. While there is a tradition the president appoints the MK with the largest number of seats in his favor, a president could in theory decide someone else is likelier to succeed.
“In the State of Israel it is impossible for a situation to exist in which a man who is indicted with bribery, fraud, and breach of trust will form a government,” the letter said, “[nor] send the army to [engage in] operations and wars, unless he is cleared of any wrong-doing by the court.”
Among those who signed the letter are mayor of Tel Aviv Ron Huldai, former head of the IAF Avihu Ben-Nun and quiz master Dan Chamizer.
The letter follows the "Professors Letter" from February 11 in which 120 professors and doctors called on Rivlin and all members of Knesset not to allow Netanyahu to lead the nation unless he is cleared by any wrongdoings by the court.
Among those who signed the letter are historian Aviad Kleinberg, science historian Eva Jablonka and literature scholar and translator Shimon Zandbank.
Allegedly, Netanyahu told his friends he will not “do the same mistake [former prime minister Ehud] Olmert did and resign.”
Olmert resigned to clear his name in court, was found guilty of fraud and breach of trust and served time in prison.
He recently appealed to Rivlin to have his criminal record expunged.
  


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Ehud Olmert Reuven Rivlin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fixing the IDF By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert: Nothing has changed since last election By EHUD OLMERT
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Ruthie Blum Benny Gantz's cluelessness on US politics By RUTHIE BLUM
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 Airstrikes destroy IRGC Quds Force HQ, warehouse at Damascus airport
Heavy damages in headquarters and warehouses at Damascus International Airport in Syria.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by