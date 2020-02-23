Former IAF pilots to Rivlin: Don’t let Netanyahu form coalition

540 former Israeli Air Force pilots appealed to President Reuven Rivlin on Sunday asking he will not task Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with forming a coalition should he win in the upcoming March elections. Under Israeli law, the president can decide whom to task with forming a coalition. While there is a tradition the president appoints the MK with the largest number of seats in his favor, a president could in theory decide someone else is likelier to succeed. “In the State of Israel it is impossible for a situation to exist in which a man who is indicted with bribery, fraud, and breach of trust will form a government,” the letter said, “[nor] send the army to [engage in] operations and wars, unless he is cleared of any wrong-doing by the court.” Among those who signed the letter are mayor of Tel Aviv Ron Huldai, former head of the IAF Avihu Ben-Nun and quiz master Dan Chamizer. The letter follows the "Professors Letter" from February 11 in which 120 professors and doctors called on Rivlin and all members of Knesset not to allow Netanyahu to lead the nation unless he is cleared by any wrongdoings by the court. Among those who signed the letter are historian Aviad Kleinberg, science historian Eva Jablonka and literature scholar and translator Shimon Zandbank. Allegedly, Netanyahu told his friends he will not “do the same mistake [former prime minister Ehud] Olmert did and resign.”
Olmert resigned to clear his name in court, was found guilty of fraud and breach of trust and served time in prison. He recently appealed to Rivlin to have his criminal record expunged.
Olmert resigned to clear his name in court, was found guilty of fraud and breach of trust and served time in prison. He recently appealed to Rivlin to have his criminal record expunged.