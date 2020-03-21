Former Shin-Bet chief: 4th election better than more Bibi

It would be better for Israel to go to a fourth election in under a year and a half in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic than for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to remain in office, former Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Yuval Diskin said at an anti-Netanyahu virtual rally held Saturday night.





Diskin begged Blue and White leader Benny Gantz not to enter a unity government in which he would rotate with Netanyahu in the Prime Minister's Office.





"The prospect of Gantz letting Netanyahu go first in a rotation would be embarrassing and shameful." Diskin said. "Don't let Benjamin 2 crown Benjamin 1."





Diskin said Israel deserved to have a prime minister who is not corrupt. He mocked Netanyahu's nightly briefings about the virus.





"Every night we get another ridiculous show from the indicted man," Diskin said.





He called on Netanyahu to "free us from being your hostages for the food of the country and the nation."





Former Mossad chief Efraim Halevy criticized the police for giving tickets to eight protesters who attended an anti-Netanyahu demonstration in Jerusalem on Thursday.



