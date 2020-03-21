The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Former Shin-Bet chief: 4th election better than more Bibi

Every night we get another ridiculous show from the indicted man

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MARCH 21, 2020 21:04
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a statement (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a statement
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
It would be better for Israel to go to a fourth election in under a year and a half in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic than for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to remain in office, former Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Yuval Diskin said at an anti-Netanyahu virtual rally held Saturday night.

Diskin begged Blue and White leader Benny Gantz not to enter a unity government in which he would rotate with Netanyahu in the Prime Minister's Office. 

"The prospect of Gantz letting Netanyahu go first in a rotation would be embarrassing and shameful." Diskin said. "Don't let Benjamin 2 crown Benjamin 1."

Diskin said Israel deserved to have a prime minister who is not corrupt. He mocked Netanyahu's nightly briefings about the virus.

"Every night we get another ridiculous show from the indicted man," Diskin said.

He called on Netanyahu to "free us from being your hostages for the food of the country and the nation."

Former Mossad chief Efraim Halevy criticized the police for giving tickets to eight protesters who attended an anti-Netanyahu demonstration in Jerusalem on Thursday. 

Some 50,000 people watched the rally at its peak.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Shin Bet
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Beware racism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Politicizing a health crisis By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert What is Netanyahu fighting for? By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Is the coronavirus killing Israel’s granny state? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by