Former coalition head: Shaked could defeat anyone in Likud if she ran

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
"If she [Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked] ran...she would get first place," said former coalition head David Bitan in Eilat this Saturday regarding the primary elections within the Likud party set for early 2019.
Bitan was a guest speaker at a conference held by the Israeli Bar Association.
Bitan claimed that Shaked would be able to beat former education minister Gideon Sa'ar and Minister of Transportation Yisrael Katz, and "anyone [else] who may run."
Bitan added that Shaked is loyal to Minister of Education Naftali Bennett, head of the Jewish Home party of which she is a member, and that his statement is in reference to how the Likud party "unlike other parties" is able to accept "serious people who can contribute to the Likud and to the state [of Israel]."
Bitan declined to answer when asked whether in his opinion Shaked is so well liked she might take over the office of Prime Minister after Benjamin Netanyahu.
If Shaked were to become prime minister of Israel she would be the second woman to serve in that office after Golda Meir, who served between 1969 to 1974.