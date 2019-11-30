Former head of the Mossad: “I fear another Yigal Amir walks among us”

Former head of the Mossad, Shabtai Shavit, warned on Saturday in a tweet that another politically motivated homicide could occur soon. “When you read the weekend papers, and as someone who experienced that process that at the end of which a prime minister was murdered, I can not ponder the possibility that a second Yigal Amir is among us, you have been warned!”.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son, Yair Netanyahu, tweeted in response to Shavit, and blamed the police for not handling the threats he receives properly.“Hey, I get murder threats almost every day, send them to the police and get no response, thanks for your cooperation!”
כשקוראים את עיתוני סוף השבוע, וכמי שחווה את התהליך שסופו היה רצח של ראש ממשלה בישראל, איננו יכול שלא להרהר באפשרות, שיגאל עמיר פרק ב', מסתובב כבר בינינו.ראו הוזהרתם!— Shabtai Shavit - שבתי שביט (@ShabtaiShavit) November 30, 2019
Last June Shavit was interviewed for Maariv, and went after Netanyahu and Likud voters, saying: “His voters are people with no consciousness, have no understanding. People whose accepting of the most behavioral norms of their leaders are no taller than grass, it’s terrible”
הי אני מקבל איומים לרצח על חיי כמעט כל יום, שולח למשטרה ולא מקבל שום מענה. תודה על ההירתמות שלך!— Yair Netanyahu (@YairNetanyahu) November 30, 2019