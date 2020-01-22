Macron is first French leader in over 20 years to visit Western Wall

The Western Wall, one of Judaism’s most holy sites after the Temple Mount, is politically significant because it is located in east Jerusalem.



Decisions by world leaders to visit there are often seen as a policy statement with regard or disregard to Israeli sovereignty over the area.



US President Donald Trump was the first holder of his office to make such a visit while serving as the American president. When Chirac went, according to the Irish Times, he was accompanied by Leila Shahid, who at the time was the PLO’s Ambassador to France.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem on Wednesday, making him the first French leader to visit the Western Wall since Jacques Chirac during a tense visit to the old City in 1996.