Friedman: If reporters can’t get Gaza story right, keep mouths shut





US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman attacked the media on Monday, claiming that journalists had an obligation to work harder before reporting criticism of Israel. The example he gave was recent coverage of the ongoing conflict along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip.







If journalists can't find alternatives to how Israel is countering the threats from Gaza, he said, "keep your mouths shut."

“With all the criticism Israel has gotten, nobody has identified the less lethal means by which Israel could have defended itself over the last 4 weeks… if what happened isn’t right – what is right? It seems to me that in this journalistic environment 9 out of 10 articles that are written about the Gaza conflict are critical of Israel,” said Friedman at The Media Line’s Press and Policy Conference which took place at the David Citadel Hotel in Jerusalem.







Friedman said that criticism of Israel could be legitimate but that journalists were not fairly reporting on the reality along the border with Gaza.





“The conflict in Gaza has dominated the headlines in the last 3-4 weeks. Lots and lots criticism of Israel. Some of it even legitimate… I think even the state of Israel itself haven’t completed its own internal inquiries as to what happened. Maybe there are some things they could have done better. I’m sure there’s always things you can do better", said Friedman.



150 guests attended the conference honoring the opening of the Media Line's new Jerusalem bureau.



Felice Friedson, CEO of The Media Line said that her organization was "not aligned with any political position, government or NGO, but is dedicated to providing accurate, contextual news and feature stories from the Middle East in strict adherence to the tenets of classical journalism."



The first panel, titled "The Essential of Accurate, Fact-based News in Generating Sound Policy" included: Tzachi Hanegbi, Minister for Regional Cooperation, Labor MK Hilik Bar and Haisam Hassanein, Ph.D Candidate at Tel Aviv University and a Fellow at the Washington Institute.









