Friends of Zion Museum issues special stamps

The Friends of Zion Museum recently held a reception and ceremony in celebration of the growing US-Israel relationship. At the event, FOZ unveiled a private seven-piece stamp collection that was custom designed in tandem with the Israeli Postal Service. They are a symbolic testament of shared values, cultural affinity, and the an unbreakable bond between the United States and the State of Israel.



US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman stated at the event, “Nobody can do it alone and everyone needs a partner.” Israel is honored to have the US as its partner and loyal ally.

FOZ produced 20 copies of the specially issued US-Israel stamps that were given to influential guests at the end of the celebratory evening. Recipients of this unique gift included Friedman, US Ambassador to Portugal George E. Glass, US Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands, Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson, Fox News’s Mark Levin, and other members of the US delegation. It is with such tributes that FOZ shows its appreciation and gratification to its allies and friends.In December 2017, the FOZ Museum bestowed onto US President Donald Trump the “Friends of Zion Award” for his unwavering support and defense of Israel. Previous recipients of this prestigious award were Friedman, former US president George W. Bush, President Jimmy Morales of Guatemala, former president Rosen Plevneliev of Bulgaria, Middle East Envoy Jason Greenblatt, and most recently, Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson.The museum is a $100 million project that will include an educational center, think tank, communications center, and online university. FOZ is currently developing an Ambassador Institute which would include the first Christian Zionist think tank that would be in cooperation with top Christian think tanks from around the world. In joint effort, they plan to build a road map for decision-makers and enlighten the epicenters of politics, economics and media for hundreds of millions.The online university partnered with Blackboard, the world’s largest educational platform worth $2.3 billion, will designate millions to fighting antisemitism and inspiring the necessity to defend the Jewish people and State of Israel.The FOZ Museum has become one of the top sites in Israel for tourists and Israeli residents alike.

