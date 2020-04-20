The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
From the East with Love: Keren Hayesod brings help from Asia

In light of the coronavirus crisis, Keren Hayesod’s Friends of Israel around the world are providing medical supplies and supporting weaker communities in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 20, 2020 12:40
Donations arriving from Asia (photo credit: Courtesy)
Keren Hayesod, the preeminent worldwide fundraising organization for Israel, is continuing its efforts during this challenging period.
Donations during this time are being primarily directed to disadvantaged populations in Israel in need of assistance in light of the crisis and to supplying medical equipment to hospitals, HMOs and public health institutions.
Most recently, Keren Hayesod has secured new donations from its Friends of Israel division, which brings together Christians around the world who believe in the strategic importance of the State of Israel as the beginning of the fulfillment of the divine prophecies.
Peter Wong, a member of the Friends of Israel, donated $48,000 to assist new immigrants from Ethiopia to Israel and provided an additional 50,000 face masks.
Mr. Wong chose to offer the support due to his great love for the State of Israel and in recognition of the difficult situation that the people of Israel are facing. Mr. Wong encountered many bureaucratic problems, but did not give up. He continued to fight and eventually made the donation, even covering the shipping costs of the masks to Israel.
Mr. Wong overcame immense challenges in order to make his gift to Israel. On the boxes that the masks arrived in, a moving message was printed:
Watching over and helping each other; 
We are in this together.
Mr. Wong, who donated through his company's charity, noted that, “In present and future times, no matter what happens and regardless of the circumstances, we choose to stand with brothers and sisters in Israel, pray for Israel, and show love in action to the people of Israel.
“We remain grateful to God for the privilege of blessing the people of Israel.”
Another recent donation came from Keren Hayesod’s campaign in Taiwan, which has been operating for a decade and brings together Israeli-loving Christians. The campaign immediately responded to Keren Hayesod’s call for action and donated $50,000.
The donation will go towards helping new immigrants from the Falash Mura community that recently arrived in Israel and are living in the Jewish Agency’s absorption centers, which are supported by Keren Hayesod. The donation, in part, will help ensure that new immigrant children receive tablets intended to help them learn Hebrew and to enjoy themselves during the mandatory 14-day isolation for all new arrivals in Israel.
The Taiwan campaign is continuing its efforts to raise additional funds to support Israel.
Sam Grundwerg, Keren Hayesod’s World Chairman (Credit: Avi Hayoun)Sam Grundwerg, Keren Hayesod’s World Chairman (Credit: Avi Hayoun)
Sam Grundwerg, Keren Hayesod’s World Chairman, said, “It is moving to see supporters continue to make contributions to Israel, especially during a global pandemic. Keren Hayesod continues to serve as the global bridge connecting Jewish communities and Friends of Israel with the people of Israel. We greatly appreciate the dedication of our donors, who stand with Israel both in good times and in times of crisis.”


