From the Kremlin to Binyamin: Russia's chief rabbi in ancient Shiloh

As part of strengthening the cooperation between the Binyamin Council and the Jewish community in Moscow, Russia's chief rabbi, Berel Lazar, arrived on Thursday with dozens of members of the Moscow Jewish community for a first visit to ancient Shiloh.



The tour with Lazar, who is well-known for his close relations with Russian decision-makers and President Vladimir Putin, was led by Binyamin council head Israel Ganz. The participants of the tour were exposed to the rich history of ancient Shiloh, the former site of the Tabernacle (Mishkan) in biblical times. They were also impressed by the beautiful views and vineyards of the city.

large, ceramic storage containers called

Ancient Shiloh is a city rich in Jewish history, and ongoing archaeological excavations have yielded incredible finds, including severalpithoi, a ceramic pomegranate, and what may have been the corner of an ancient altar.The Tabernacle at Shiloh is believed by many scholars, such as Rashi (1040-1105), to have been destroyed in the battle with the Philistines described in the Book of Samuel.The height of Lazar's visit was a prayer service held in the area of the antient tabernacle itself. The chief rabbi recited Hannah's prayer – referring to the Book of Samuel, wherein the childless Hannah prayed for a child – and prayed for success with Israel. In addition, he made a special blessing for Russian Jewry.Lazar was honored by the presence of several notable public and political figures, such as Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Jerusalem Affairs Minister Ze'ev Elkin and Jerusalem City Council member Rabbi Ya'akov Halperin, as well as several representatives from the media.He praised the people of the Binyamin region on keeping the traditions and history of the ancient people of Israel alive in modern Israel.At the end of the tour, Ganz said that, "the tidings coming out of the city of the Tabernacle, where many of our ancestors began their Jewish heritage, reaches all of the Diaspora, who know that a visit to the Holy Land must include a visit to where the first Tabernacle stood and Hannah asked for children – and received [a son, the prophet Samuel]."We will continue to empower and glorify our history with the beautiful land that we have been able to settle and see in Jerusalem," he said.

