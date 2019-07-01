Fun in the Sun- Summer in Jerusalem

Summer has arrived in Jerusalem and like every summer the city comes alive with street parties, food festivals, live performances and much more.
Jerusalem Mayor, Moshe Lion said, "In Jerusalem there will be high quality events, Israeli, international and Jerusalem in a magical atmosphere and breathtaking views.
“I invite everyone to come, enjoy and accumulate experiences in high quality and spectacular events in a cool atmosphere, in the unique and magical atmosphere of Jerusalem. I'll be there to meet you."The Jerusalem Post
highlights some of the many things taking place throughout the city this summer.Hutzot Hayotzer, International Arts and Crafts Fair
The annual Hutzot Hayotzer Festival, the largest international art and crafts festival in Israel will take place from August 12-24, 2019. This is the 44th edition of the fair, which will be held at Sultan’s Pool, outside of the Old City.
The festival will open every evening at 18:00 (except Fridays) and on Saturday night from 21:00 to midnight.
Exhibits include “The Israeli Exhibition”, with 150 Israeli artists presenting paintings, prints, ceramics, jewelry, weaving and textiles, Judaica, toys, woodwork and more.
Also, on show will be the “International Exhibition”, which includes authentic and varied art from the Far East, South and Central America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and many other artists who will exhibit their work.
Musical performances will take place every evening at 21:00, featuring the best Israeli artists.
12.8.19 - Monday - Danny, Gidi and friends
13.8.19 - Tuesday - Shlomi Shabat and Nasreen Kadari
14.8.19 - Wednesday - Berry Sakharof and Mosh Ben Ari
15.8.19 - Thursday - Eden Ben Zaken
17.8.19 - Saturday night - Itay Levi
18.8.19 - Sunday - Hanan Ben-Ari and Eden Hasson
19.08.19 – Monday - Eviatar Banai
20.8.19 - Tuesday - Moshe Peretz
21.8.19 - Wednesday - Liran Danino and Static and Ben El Tavori
22.8.19 - Thursday - Yehuda Poliker and Yuval Dayan
24.8.19 - Saturday - Idan Amedi
For more information visit: www.itraveljerusalem.com
For tickets: Bimot: 6226 *, 02-6237000, www.bimot.co.ilJerusalem Light Festival
The 11th International Light Festival in the Old City of Jerusalem takes place June 26-July 4, and features three illuminated routes throughout the Old City, along with musical performances and artists’ installations, showing the Old City in a whole new light.
The Light festival is every evening from 20:00–23:00, and Saturday night 21:00–00:00.
For more information visit: www.lightinjerusalem.org.il"Our IDF"
The “Our IDF” exhibition is an exciting exhibit open to the general public at the First Station site in Jerusalem starting June 26, 2019 and will be open to the public for several weeks.
The exhibition, a combined project of the Jerusalem Municipality, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and the IDF, will combine historical accounts from the establishment of the State, through to the liberation of Jerusalem and important milestones in the history of the State, to the most advanced technology of tomorrow.
In the exhibition, the public will be able to experience current technology used by the IDF, means and tools used by the army, and simulators and "games", including flight simulators and parachute simulators.
Over one million people from all over the country are expected to visit the exhibition.
The exhibition will be open to the public for several weeks.
For more information and to register in advance visit: www.jerusalem.muni.ilOutline Festival
This is the third year of Outline Festival - Illustration and Words in Jerusalem which will be held from July 4-11 2019.
The festival, which deals with the connection between text and illustration, will present cross-genre collaborations between artists and spaces, art tours, musical performances and multidisciplinary performances.
More than 150 illustrators, animators, poets and writers, intellectuals, musicians and performers from Israel will participate in this gathering of the written language with the visual.
The "Outline - Illustration and Words in Jerusalem" festival is a project of the Jerusalem Municipality and the Jerusalem Foundation.
12 exhibitions will be held in various areas throughout the city and a variety of special events will be held in galleries, museums, exhibition spaces, cultural and art institutions, studio rooms, streets and businesses.
Admission is free.
For more information visit: www.facebook.com"Summer in Safra Square"
In July, the Jerusalem Municipality will hold two musical performances under the title "Summer in Safra Square".
This year, the city's cultural department chose to dedicate the performances to music from around the world. Performing will be:
Goran Bregovic - Three Letters from Sarajevo - Thursday 11.7.19 at 21:00
Composer and musician, Bregovic brings to life gypsy music in an authentic folklore show.
Stavros Xarchakos - Thursday 25.7.19 at 21:00
The legendary Greek composer will be performing ‘rebetiko’, Greek urban music alongside famous Greek solo artists Yiannis Kotsiras and Iro Saia.
Tickets for 35 NIS at the Bimot office www.bimot.co.ilStreet Parties – Front Stage
The annual street parties held by the Jerusalem Municipality are hugely popular and attract tens of thousands of young people all over the country.
The Front Stage celebrates 10 years of success in two street parties in the City Center:
12.7.19 Friday - 16: 00-18: 30
26.7.19 Friday - 16: 00-18: 30
Admission is free. (From the age of 18+).360-Degree Theater Festival
The 360-degree Theater Festival is a unique and original festival that brings together people from all theater world.
The festival brings to the audience a chance to encounter Jerusalem, its magical sites, with artistic performances, musical performances, workshops for children and street performances.
The festival will take place in three special sites: Bell Park, Valley of the Cross, Tower of David Museum, Old City.
For more details on the festival's website: www.360jlm.co.ilJerusalem Beer Festival
The largest and most impressive beer festival in Israel, the Jerusalem Beer Festival will take place this year between Wednesday 28 August and Thursday 29 August.
The Jerusalem Beer Festival will be held for the 15th consecutive year in Independence Park, and with over 120 types of different beers on show, there is a beer for everyone to be found.
For more information visit: www.jerusalembeer.com/enFoodTrip Festival
Held between July 2 and August 29 the hugely popular “FoodTrip” (known in Hebrew as “Auto-Ochel”) will be returning to the Zurich Garden, just outside the Old City, with many different types of food to taste.
With different food stalls every week from many different restaurants, encompassing Israeli and Jewish cuisine, and a bar, DJ sets and musical performances too, FoodTrip is an event not to be missed.
The event will be held every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday between 18:00 and 23:00.
