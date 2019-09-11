Gabi Ashkenazi: We should kill Assad

Israel should have toppled Bashar Assad five years ago, Blue and White MK and former IDF chief of staff Gabi Ashkenzi said Wednesday at a Hebrew conference in Herzliya sponsored by the Maariv and Jerusalem Post newspapers.



Ashkenazi said "it is still not too late" for Israel to kill Assad and had the ability to get to him.

But he said Israelis were not warmongers. He called for steps to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, such as building a water treatment plant and facilities to supply Gaza with better electricity.Reacting to the rocket attacks that force Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to leave the stage at a Likud rally in Ashkelon on Tuesday night, Ashkenazi said "we have no deterrence in the South" and that "it was good that the prime minister endured a red alert warning."Ashkenazi defended his own behavior in not leaving the stage at his own party's rally at the same time in nearby Ashkelon. He said there was not a secure area for everyone at the rally so he would not protect only himself."Leaving everyone and going on my own would not be setting a personal example," he said.He reiterated that there was no chance Blue and White would enter a government with Netanyahu."If Bibi doesn't get 61 MKs on Tuesday, we will form the government," he said.

