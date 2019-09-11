Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Gabi Ashkenazi: We should kill Assad

Ashkenazi said "it is still not too late" for Israel to kill Assad and had the ability to get to him.

By
September 11, 2019 17:13
1 minute read.
Blue and White MK Gabi Ashkenazi speaks at the The Jerusalem Post-Ma'ariv Elections Conference, Sept

Blue and White MK Gabi Ashkenazi speaks at the The Jerusalem Post-Ma'ariv Elections Conference, September 11 2019. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Israel should have toppled Bashar Assad five years ago, Blue and White MK and former IDF chief of staff Gabi Ashkenzi said Wednesday at a Hebrew conference in Herzliya sponsored by the Maariv and Jerusalem Post newspapers.

Ashkenazi said "it is still not too late" for Israel to kill Assad and had the ability to get to him.

But he said Israelis were not warmongers. He called for steps to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, such as building a water treatment plant and facilities to supply Gaza with better electricity.

Reacting to the rocket attacks that force Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to leave the stage at a Likud rally in Ashkelon on Tuesday night, Ashkenazi said "we have no deterrence in the South" and that "it was good that the prime minister endured a red alert warning."

Ashkenazi defended his own behavior in not leaving the stage at his own party's rally at the same time in nearby Ashkelon. He said there was not a secure area for everyone at the rally so he would not protect only himself.

"Leaving everyone and going on my own would not be setting a personal example," he said.

He reiterated that there was no chance Blue and White would enter a government with Netanyahu.

"If Bibi doesn't get 61 MKs on Tuesday, we will form the government," he said.


Related Content

September 11, 2019
"Slice and Dice:" TAU team sees Acheulian flints as pre eco-aware butchery

By HEDDY BREUER ABRAMOWITZ

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut