Gal Gadot joins Israeli vaccine campaign amid measles outbreak

‘Listen to doctors,’ urges Wonder Woman star

By
November 27, 2018 17:54
1 minute read.
Actress Gal Gadot joined an ongoing campaign in favor of vaccines

Actress Gal Gadot joined an ongoing campaign in favor of vaccines. (photo credit: FACEBOOK SCREENSHOT)

 
Gal Gadot wants you to vaccinate your children.
 
The actress and Wonder Woman star has joined an ongoing campaign in favor of vaccines. On Tuesday, Gadot uploaded a post on Facebook - visible only in Israel - calling on people to stay healthy and seek out immunizations.
 
“We’re all posting a photo with our hands on our vaccinated shoulders,” Gadot wrote in Hebrew alongside a photo of herself with a hand on her shoulder. “Because an immunized environment is a protected environment in the eyes of medicine - listen to doctors,” she wrote, adding: “We should only experience health.”
 
Gadot, a mother of two, shared her post on Tuesday, just over a week after supermodel Bar Refaeli began the trend on Instagram.
Last week, Refaeli called on her millions of followers to vaccinate with a similar message, and the same hashtag as Gadot: a combination of the Hebrew words for vaccine and kindergarten.
 
Since Refaeli’s post, more than 100 other people - including doctors, nurses and other celebrities - have uploaded similar photos to Instagram.
 
The country is currently facing a severe measles outbreak, affecting more than 2,000 Israelis. And flu season kicks off, the Health Ministry is also urging all over six months to get a flu shot.

