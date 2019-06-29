Gal Gadot talks about antisemitism at Reebok event

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Gal Gadot appeared at an event to promote Reebok’s new collection at the Tel Aviv port on Thursday and said that her decision to always spotlight her Israeli identity is, in part, a response to antisemitism.



Asked by the website, Walla!, “You are very proud of your Israeliness in front of the world. Is that some kind of strategy?” Gadot said, “No! If it’s anything, it’s just that I receive so many anti-Semitic messages and reactions. It’s just that that is who I am. I believe we have no place to hide or lie. Those who love will get it and that’s it.”

In response to a question about why she has chosen to speak out about events in Israel, she said. “Israel is important to me, very. In general, I wish for our country to really be in a good place, and that there will be quiet, stability, peace and tranquility. Because I believe in the end that all the people want it. There are no people who want war, God forbid, and their children to go to the army. So I try to strengthen these messages, the good and the desire for peace and quiet.”In March, after her friend, actress/model Rotem Sela was chastised by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev for her Instagram post critical of the treatment of Israeli Arabs, Gadot wrote on her own Instagram feed, in Hebrew: "Love thy neighbor as thyself. It’s not an issue of Right or Left, Jew or Arab, secular or religious. It's an issue of dialogue,” above a screenshot of Sela’s post and called Sela her “sister.”But Thursday’s event was mainly focused on fashion and fun, as Gadot posted on her Instagram account, “Had the best morning launching Reebok’s new collection in Tel Aviv!Thank you @reebok for the opportunity To sit down with my friend Mali Levy and talk about the brand's philosophy of fitness as a transformative and empowering tool and to share our ideas about well-being, innovation, women empowering and so much more.”Asked whether she had developed an American accent, she said, “I wish!” and said she still prefers to be interviewed in Hebrew rather than in English. She said she “more or less” at home in Hollywood, after living mainly there for three years, but that she still felt “longings for Israel, for Tel Aviv, for our family, for our friends.”Talking about whether she had grown accustomed to being spoiled by her star treatment in Hollywood, she said, “Yes, very easily,” but laughed. The paparazzi are more aggressive in Israel than in America, according to Gadto, but she said she is more interested in the gossip at home.And although she is world-famous as Wonder Woman on the big screen, she admitted that due to the heat wave, she hadn’t run to the event, but had come by taxi.

