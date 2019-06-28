Gantz: There should be more fire in Gaza than here

Benny Gantz .
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz visited the Gaza border area on Friday, saying that "there should be more fire in Gaza than here."
Relating to the report
Gantz spoke to the press with a charred field in the background, caused by a fire that was sparked by an incendiary balloon from Gaza. Since the beginning of the week, more than 100 fires had broken out as a result of the incendiary balloons, mostly at the Ashkelon Beach, Eshkol and Sha'ar Hanegev regional areas.
that Israel and Hamas agreed to restore the calm and stop the incendiary balloons, Gantz said that "the agreement proves that Hamas dictates things to [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu."
Gantz added that "Netanyahu fills Hamas' balloons with Helium, and they keep coming, sparking fire after fire."
"We have lost our deterrence and need to reclaim it, there needs to be a forceful response," Gantz claimed. "When it's not peaceful here, it shouldn't be peaceful there, we need to respond with targeted assassinations, strikes and military actions constantly."
Gantz exclaimed that "we should fight back, once it gets quiet we should seeks political actions." He also stated that as long as there is no conflict, Israel has no interest in seeing the civilians in Gaza suffering either.
Speaking while surrounded by Gaza border community chiefs, Gantz proceeded to attack Netanyahu, saying that "for Netanyahu, as long as he's fine, the rest can burn," and further added that Blue and White are the only party capable of defeating Netanyahu at the elections and promised that "we will lead the country."
