Gantz: There was no progress in meeting with Netanyahu

The meeting between Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not go anywhere, the former said in a faction meeting in the Knesset Monday.



"The meeting with Netanyahu was businesslike, but we didn't succeed in making progress," Gantz said. "We do not just want to hold the steering wheel; we want to determine where to go."

Gantz spoke a day after his first meeting with Netanyahu since receiving the mandate to form the next government.Blue and White co-chairman Yair Lapid said “what Netanyahu has to do is be second in the rotation. Once that happens we can form a government in 48 hours."However, Blue and White also refuses to accept the Likud ’s strategy of negotiating as representatives of the entire 55-seat religious-Right bloc.Gantz also met with Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman on Monday, in a meeting that Liberman said was positive and focused only on matters of national security.The two discussed “my view on Gaza, whether we continue the policy of surrender or not, what is happening with the Palestinian matter and the settlements in Judea and Samaria, with Iran,” Liberman said.Liberman said that, contrary to reports, he and Gantz do not have an agreement that Blue and White won’t form a coalition without him.“There are so many difficult decisions to be made in matters of security and they cannot be made in a narrow coalition,” Liberman said in a Yisrael Beytenu faction meeting. “We need a broad national agreement, and that would be first of all with the two large parties forming the government. We would be happy to be part of it, but even without us it’s better than going to another election.”

