Gantz agrees to explore Center-Left union

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz accepted Labor-Gesher leader Amir Peretz's request to take polls to check whether it would help defeat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if Blue and White, Labor, Gesher and Meretz all ran on one list, Peretz said following a meeting with Gantz on Wednesday at Blue and White's Tel Aviv headquarters.Peretz told Gantz that Labor's polls found that a combined list would win 44 seats in the March 2 election but if Blue and White, Labor-Gesher and Meretz run on three separate lists, Meretz would not cross the 3.25% electoral threshold and the remaining two lists would win 39 seats. The three lists won 44 mandates in September. Blue and White's own in-depth surveys have found that the best situation would be for Blue and White to shift rightward to try to woo voters from Likud and Labor-Gesher to run together with Meretz. The deadline for submitting lists to the Central Elections Committee is next Wednesday night. Peretz said the goal should be obtaining 61 seats for the Center-Left without needing Yisrael Beytenu."I presented Gantz a framework to replace Netanyahu and his policies," Peretz said after the meeting. "The ball is now in the court of Blue and White. I want to make sure there will be a political upheaval that will bring change and hope."Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz said ahead of a meeting with Gantz on Wednesday that he did not see his party uniting with Blue and White but that he backed a merger with Labor-Gesher. Horowitz signed a deal with Democratic Union MK Yair Golan Tuesday giving him the third slot in the March election.