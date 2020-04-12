The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gantz got played - analysis

Gantz may have been the chief of staff of the IDF, but in politics, he is a rookie.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
APRIL 12, 2020 19:40
Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, attends an election campaign event, in Kfar Ahim, Israel, September 16, 2019 (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, attends an election campaign event, in Kfar Ahim, Israel, September 16, 2019
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
As Blue and White leader Benny Gantz’s mandate to form a government draws to a close, officially ending at midnight between Monday and Tuesday, it’s hard to escape the sense that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hoodwinked him. 
Gantz may have been the chief of staff of the IDF, but in politics, he is a rookie. He went through three election cycles – more than many MKs ever get – but has very little experience in the negotiating and wheeling and dealing involved in regular political life, starting with coalition negotiations, followed by the years of trying to get policies approved and laws passed in the years between elections. 
And as a result, Gantz has been left almost emptyhanded: He lost half of his party, his leverage over Netanyahu, and by Monday night, his mandate to form a government. 
Netanyahu started calling for an emergency unity government almost a month ago, as the coronavirus crisis became more acute, schools were canceled and Israelis were encouraged and then required to adopt social distancing practices. 
"We must unite forces and establish a strong and stable government that can pass a budget and make hard decisions," Netanyahu said. He suggested that the government be for six months, that he wouldn't be allowed to fire Blue and White ministers and Blue and White would not be able to submit no-confidence motions against him. 
Publicly, Gantz said he was unimpressed, tweeting that the offer was "spin." 
"One who wants unity does not postpone his own trial...and does not send proposals for emergency unity through the media; rather, he sends negotiating staff to a meeting," Gantz wrote. "When you're serious, we'll talk." 
Then they started talking behind the scenes. Gantz warmed up to the idea of an emergency government, thinking that putting political differences aside was necessary to help Israel pull through this massive public health and economic crisis, even though he still deeply distrusted Netanyahu. 
Eleven days after his tweet dismissing the prime minister, Gantz found himself elected Knesset Speaker. 
In between, Blue and White pushed out MKs from the right-wing bloc who served as committee chairmen and attempted to do the same to then-speaker Yuli Edelstein, arguing that Gantz had the support of the majority of the Knesset, though custom in the legislature had always been to wait for a new government to be formed. Edelstein ended up resigning following a court order to allow a vote on his removal, and it looked like Blue and White candidate Meir Cohen was a sure thing. 
When Gantz submitted his candidacy as Knesset speaker, it sent shockwaves through the political field. It wasn’t that he so coveted the position – in fact, he was caught on camera joking to MK Miki Haimovich that he never before hoped to win a vote for a job that he didn’t want. Gantz became Knesset speaker as a placeholder to stop further moves hostile to Netanyahu in the Knesset and facilitate continued coalition talks. 
This showed just how serious he was in negotiating a unity government with Netanyahu. 
It also led Blue and White to break apart, with Yair Lapid-led Yesh Atid and Moshe Ya’alon’s Telem forming a separate faction. Gantz had broken the agreement forming the Blue and White bloc, which stipulated that a Yesh Atid MK would get the role of Knesset speaker. But more than that, Lapid and Ya’alon, who had both been politically burned by Netanyahu in the past, had no trust in the prime minister and for that reason – and because Netanyahu is under indictment on several counts of corruption – did not want to be in a government with him.
So Gantz was left with less than half of Blue and White – 15 seats out of the 33 it won – compared to Likud’s 36 and the 58-seat right-wing bloc. If Labor’s announced merger with Blue and White becomes official, Gantz’s seats will grow to 17. 
In theory, the problem of Gantz being overpowered was going to be solved by having a “parity government,” in which each political side had an equal amount of cabinet ministers. In practice, the two Blue and White rebels making up the Derech Eretz party, plus MK Orly Levy-Abecassis, meant there were 61 right-wing MKs in the burgeoning coalition that could overwhelm Gantz’s centrists in any Knesset vote, even if there was a tie in the cabinet. 
As coalition talks went on, they became mired by disagreements over the application of Israel law in Judea and Samaria and the judiciary. Gantz and Netanyahu seem to have reached an agreement on postponing settlement annexation, but there was a lot of back and forth on the legal system. 
Gantz threatened to pass laws in the Knesset that would hurt Netanyahu – instituting term limits and prohibiting a prime minister to remain in office if indicted – if negotiations didn’t go in Blue and White’s direction on judicial matters. But while there was a majority for such moves weeks ago, the parties to Gantz’s left no longer have any trust in him, and could pull the old parliamentary excuse of “our almost-identical draft bill is better” and not support him. The threat seemed to work on Netanyahu, but Gantz’s leverage here is wearing thin. 
Netanyahu agreed that Gantz could appoint the justice minister, but wanted veto power – and didn’t like Gantz’s top candidate, MK Avi Nissenkorn. Gantz sought to block changes to the way judges are selected, and Netanyahu leaned towards a yes, but outrage from within Likud stopped him from agreeing to it. 
Over a week ago, the sides said a coalition agreement was ready and it just needed to be signed. But it hasn’t been signed, with some on Gantz’s side have accusing Netanyahu of using delay tactics. Now, Gantz’s time as the prime ministerial nominee is about to run out. 
Was this all a bait-and-switch maneuver by Netanyahu so he can remain prime minister without a rotation with Gantz in a year and a half? It’s unclear. 
When the prime minister called for an emergency unity government, he did not seem to have any way to remain in office other than working with Gantz. But now that Blue and White is a fraction of its former size and there is a majority for right-wing moves in the Knesset, Netanyahu may believe that new options have opened up.
This doesn’t mean that the door is closed on a unity government, and in fact Likud and Blue and White released a joint statement on Sunday night – one of the surest signs that negotiations are truly taking place. 
But if talks continue past Monday night, Netanyahu will have even greater advantages over Gantz than before. Netanyahu has political experience and almost unmatched savvy, along with far more MKs behind him. But hey, Gantz will still be Knesset speaker. 


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What price will Israel pay in the next prisoner swap? By JPOST EDITORIAL
A disconnected leadership - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: It’s a lack self-awareness, stupid! By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Blue and White? It’s black By EHUD OLMERT
Jacob Nagel Coronavirus crisis and its future influence on Israel-China-US relations By JACOB NAGEL, JONATHAN SCHANZER

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Coronavirus: Netanyahu announces nationwide lockdown until Friday
An ambulance driving in the central Israeli city of Elad, April 5, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by