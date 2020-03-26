The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gantz put Netanyahu’s career on a respirator because of coronavirus

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz have not signed an agreement to form a unity government yet, but Netanyahu already won, because Blue and White has come apart.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
MARCH 26, 2020 19:22
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet to discuss possible political frameworks, October 27 2019 (photo credit: ELAD MALKA)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet to discuss possible political frameworks, October 27 2019
(photo credit: ELAD MALKA)
English soccer player Gary Lineker once famously said "football is a simple game - 22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans always win." More than one political commentator tweeted on Thursday afternoon that Israeli politics is a simple game and, you play for 90 minutes and Bibi always wins.

The political “wizard,” as Netanyahu is often nicknamed, has done it again, and this time he has the coronavirus to thank for putting is political career on a respirator that could keep it alive for years to come, even when the crisis passes.
As these lines are being written, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz have not signed an agreement to form a unity government yet, but Netanyahu already won, because Blue and White has come apart.
Only hours earlier, it seemed that Netanyahu was losing some of the essential points of power in the Knesset as committee chairmanships and the Knesset speaker role were going to Blue and White. With a corruption trial looming – once more than 10 people can gather in one place – and efforts to form a coalition without Likud – as tenuous as they were – Netanyahu was getting politically weaker, even as he led Israel’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic as interim prime minister.
But then Gantz agreed to be temporary Knesset speaker to allow unity talks continue, rather than have Yesh Atid MK Meir Cohen take the role as planned. The surprising move came after Netanyahu made it clear that he would see installing Cohen, from the Yair Lapid-led branch of Blue and White, as an antagonistic move that would be an obstacle to a unity government.
Instead of turning to the people who recommended him as prime minister to President Reuven Rivlin, Gantz chose to pursue a government with Netanyahu. Gantz, the candidate to replace Netanyahu, the head of the “anyone but Bibi camp,” instead became the person who helped Netanyahu remain prime minister.
Gantz could have formed a unity government with Netanyahu and forgone the partnership with Lapid and Yesh Atid in October, but he didn’t. He also held out right after this month’s election. Blue and White maintained that Netanyahu was indicted on corruption charges, and therefore should not be prime minister, and they will not play a part in keeping him in office.
Netanyahu is still under indictment – that didn’t change.
What did change is the COVID-19 pandemic spreading around the world at an alarming, exponential rate. Netanyahu has been leading the response, but he is limited by being prime minister of an interim government which cannot spend beyond the constraints of the previous year’s budget. That means the government cannot set up emergency funds to help the many, many Israeli citizens who are suffering from the fight against coronavirus in ways other than immediate health emergencies.
Gantz emphasized in his remarks after he was elected Knesset speaker that his intention is to form a national emergency government, united in the face of this threat. He put supporting Israelis through the crisis before the survival of Blue and White.
“These are unusual times and they call for unusual decisions,” Gantz asserted.
“As the Knesset Speaker and prime ministerial candidate, I pledge to all the people of Israel that I will do the right thing at this time of emergency,” he said. “I and all of my colleagues and political partners will put all of our time, experience and abilities into managing the current crisis on behalf of Israel’s citizens…The people of Israel are justifiably looking to us and expecting us to keep supporting the sacred battle against the coronavirus and its effects.”
Gantz also promised that he will “safeguard our democracy,” apparently hoping not to disappoint all of Blue and White’s voters.
But he concluded with: “Let’s join hands and get Israel out of this crisis. Let’s put Israel first.”
One of Blue and White’s election slogans was to put Israel first, and Gantz used that to explain his actions. The coronavirus threatens all of Israel, coalition and opposition, and he is doing what he can to help in the fight – even if that means putting Netanyahu on political life support as a minister in his coalition.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz unity
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo During the coronavirus crisis, just stay home By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader The virus spreading faster than coronavirus: Antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy To my son, enlisting as a coronavirus-clouded soldier By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef First week of coronavirus shutdown in Israel – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Isi Leibler Stop the madness, Blue and White! Form a national-unity government now! By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
4 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
5 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Map
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by