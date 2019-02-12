Gantz’s party attacks Netanyahu from Right

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu listens to then-IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz in 2013. .
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
The Israel Resilience Party of former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz stepped up its attack on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday in a series of new campaign ads.
The first ad depicts Israelis running for their lives from rocket attacks and fields burning from incendiary kites, while totaling the $15 million that Netanyahu facilitates giving the Hamas government in Gaza every month.
The second reminds voters of Netanyahu’s votes in favor of the 2005 Gaza Strip withdrawal and shows Jews being forced from their homes while Netanyahu and Likud candidates Miri Regev and Yoav Galant smile.
The final ad depicts Gantz speaking about his socioeconomic plan and criticizing the policies of Netanyahu’s government, which he says “is busy helping itself.”
The Likud responded by accusing Gantz of being in favor of another withdrawal in the West Bank. The Likud put out its own ad on Tuesday attacking Gantz.
