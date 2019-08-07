Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Gay former IDF soldier who shot a Palestinian now lives in settlement

Leonardo Korea and his husband Ron Cohen moved to a West Bank settlement to save money in order to have a baby through surrogacy.

By
August 7, 2019
1 minute read.
LGBT flag

A rainbow coloured placard in the colors of the LGBT flag [Illustrative]. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Fashion designer Ron Cohen and his husband Leonardo Korea moved to the West Bank settlement of Etz Efraim to save up on expenses, as they wish to have a child together using surrogacy, Mako reported. 
 
The video shows them walking the streets of the settlement and confronted by a resident who responds to them in a negative way when he realizes they are a gay couple. 
 
Korea promises the man that he can take “you and ten others like you” in a physical fight if necessary. 
 
This is not the first time Korea has been involved in aggression. In 2008, he was documented in Ni'lin firing a rubber-coated bullet near a Palestinian man who was blindfolded and handcuffed at the time. 

He did so after being instructed to do so by an officer, who claimed he only meant to scare the Palestinian and not to actually shoot at him. The Palestinian was slightly injured during the incident. 

Both soldiers were eventually convicted in court: the officer for threatening the Palestinian and Korea for using a firearm in an unlawful way.
 
Now the couple are producing a special fashion show with the help of noted model Stav Strashko, who is the first transgender actress nominated for the Ophir award for her performance in the 2018 film Flawless
 
Cohen, who was brought up haredi (ultra-Orthodox), had to leave his house at a young age due to his family’s refusal to accept him. His mother said “I never hoped to enjoy having grandchildren from him.” 
      
   




