World leaders are arriving at Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport throughout the day to attend the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem.The lineup of foreign dignitaries include presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and key officials from a variety of countries from around the world.
The dignitary representing the Czech Republic was Prime Minister Andrej Babiš. Alongside his wife, Babiš landed at the airport and was greeted by a host of officials. During his visit, Babiš is scheduled to meet with President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday before attending the World Holocaust Forum on Thursday, as well as meet with Czech Holocaust survivors, the Czech liaison office in Ramallah and European Jewish Congress head Moshe Kantor, Radio Prague reported.
