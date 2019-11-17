שוב עלילות קונספירציה מופרכות והזויות עלי מופצות מבלפור. קשה להבין איך זה מסייע לליכוד או למדינת ישראל. pic.twitter.com/YBSdBUtp80 — גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) 17 November 2019

וכבר שמעתי את ההשערה שמתרקם לו תרגיל כזה:

כחול לבן יאיימו בממשלת מיעוט, ואז סער ינסה לשכנע שליש סיעה בראשותו, שחייבים להציל את המדינה מאוסלו 2, וירכב על סוס לבן לממשלת אחדות עם כחל"ב.

כמובן שכל זה לגמרי מופרך. אבל כמו שאמרו בשער האחורי פעם: במקרה נודע לי ומטוב לב אני מעביר. https://t.co/50TnWdgFgm — Gadi Taub (@GadiTaub1) 16 November 2019

After Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son Yair liked a tweet by Israeli historian and political commentator Gadi Taub in which he predicts that MK Gideon Sa'ar will conspire against Netanyahu to break away from Likud to form a government with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, Sa'ar struck back against the allegations via Twitter Sunday."Again, unfounded conspiracy plots and delusions about me are emanating from Balfour [the prime minister's residence]," Sa'ar wrote on Twitter. "It's hard to understand how it helps the Likud or the State of Israel."For a long time, Sa'ar has experienced tense relations with the prime minister and his family.After the election, Sa'ar announced that he intended to run against Netanyahu for the Likud leadership when they held primaries earlier this year.In the past, Netanyahu and his main supporters accused Sa'ar of having the intention to topple Netanyahu's stronghold on the Likud leadership. Two weeks ago, Sa'ar expressed dismay at the prime minister's handling of the security situation.