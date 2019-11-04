Gift It Well: Creating a home away from home for Israel's patients

Whether at hospital, a hospice or a nursing home, being reunited with the simplest of home comforts can make a great difference to a patient’s spirit and recovery.



Following 12 years working as a play therapist at Hadassah-University Medical Center’s pediatric oncology department, post-operative care specialist Rochelle Wreschner knows first-hand what patients and their families truly need at the most difficult times.

While many turn to purchasing flowers and chocolates, such well-intended gifts are oftentimes not allowed into hospital wards or unsuitable for recovering patients.“Bringing a feeling of home comforts and familiarity to patients has been shown to enable the patient to feel less stressed, enable them to get better sleep and to help them in their recovery,” said Wreschner, who made Israel her home 21 years ago when she moved to the country from London. “It became clear through my work that there was an opportunity to significantly improve patients’ time in the ward by providing a variety of gifts and services that would directly help the patients, and at the same time allow friends and family to help in a more meaningful and focused way.”Wreschner recently established Gift It Well , a company offering gifts carefully selected for friends and loved ones in hospital or receiving out-patient care. Gift It Well, which is already operational at all Jerusalem hospitals and care facilities, also offers a range of maternity and newborn gifts to celebrate happy occasions.For those unable to or prefer not to leave their house, the company also offers at-home services, ranging from grocery shopping to pedicures and manicures.The company has also launched a blog and online forum to assist individuals seeking advice regarding when, and even if, to visit patients in hospital, as well as how to best assist them, their families and caregivers.“Gift It Well delivers ready-made packs and specific gifts depending on the patient, and a lot of thought goes into each one,” Wreschner said, who now plans to expand the service to hospitals across Israel and overseas. “There is something for everyone: children, adults, surgery, maternity etc. My hope is for all people who find themselves in need of medical care to receive as much support as possible, in order to make their recovery speedy, easier and more comfortable. There is no end in sight to what Gift It Well can do to make sure that happens.”

