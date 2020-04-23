The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Global initiative launches prayer campaign for health care workers

The campaign is called "Care with a Prayer" and run via an online platform. People can submit names of healthcare workers that they want prayed for on Momentum's website.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 23, 2020 22:51
The poor man’s Passover prayer (photo credit: TOA HEFTIBA/UNSPLASH)
Momentum, previously known as the Jewish Women’s Renaissance Project, launched a global prayer campaign on Thursday with the goal of praying for healthcare workers fighting against the coronavirus.
“Every day when [health care workers] go to work, they are risking their lives to provide care for us. This campaign is not only a way of showing our care for them, but is built to help inspire action and awaken our souls to the transformative power of prayer," said Lori Palatnik, Momentum Founding Director.
The campaign is called "Care with a Prayer" and run via an online platform. People can submit the name and job description of a healthcare worker that they want prayed for on Momentum's website carewithaprayer.org; healthcare workers can even submit their own names and have someone pray for them. 
Following a submission, a recipient who has signed up with Momentum receives an email with the healthcare worker’s name and profession along with the suggested universal prayer:
Dear God, Creator of heaven and earth -- we ask you from the depths of our hearts and souls to please protect those on the front lines of this war-- all of the courageous doctors, nurses, hospital workers and first responders.  Their selfless efforts inspire us to call out to You.  I ask you to please protect ________________, who has a special place in my prayers. And when this time passes, may we emerge as better people committed to making a better world.  May it be soon. 
Dr. Louis M. Profeta is an emergency physician in Indianapolis who has been treating coronavirus patients for several weeks. She says she often wonders who is praying for her and her colleges around the world, and often thinks about the power of prayer. "This campaign was created to answer that call and to inspire people around the world to experience and participate in prayer,"she said. 
The global initiative encourages anyone of any faith to show care and appreciation to the healthcare workers, be they doctors and nurses, first responders, or social workers.
The prayer was written by Momentum Israel's Public council, a group of women coming from different backgrounds all across Israel, with the intention of "fostering unity in Israel and the world." 


