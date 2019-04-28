Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Go fish? Israel bans fishing in Mediterranean for a month

Fishermen plan to fight the ban in court.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
April 28, 2019 10:49
Fisherman at Tel Aviv Port

Fisherman at Tel Aviv Port . (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

 
The Agriculture Ministry has banned fishing in the Mediterranean Sea until May 30, in order to allow fish stocks to replenish.


The ban covers all fishing methods except for dropping nets to the seabed and the use of fishing lines from the shore. A ban on fishing from trawlers will continue from June 1-August 1, to prevent the catching of younger fish.
The Ocean Unit of the Nature and Parks Authority, which takes care of fishing development for the Ministry of Agriculture, plans to increase awareness of its activities during the month, and will also intensify its inspections of fishing operations during this time.


Fishermen in the seaside city of Jaffa are unhappy with the decision, and plan to challenge the ban in court.


