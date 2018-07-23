Government invests 28 million to improve migrant majority neighborhoods

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sitting with cabinet at government meeting on July 23, 2018.
(photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The government approved a plan to cope with economic and social challenges in areas with a high density of asylum seekers, such as south Tel Aviv, Petach Tikva and Eilat, according to a statement to the press released by the Prime Minister's Office Monday afternoon.
The plan, proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister of Construction and Housing Yoav Gallant and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, will declare south Tel Aviv a national-priority area in light of the high number of asylum seekers living there.
Netanyahu stated at the cabinet meeting on Monday that the government "makes a concerted effort to remove illegal migrants," but Israelis living in communities with many illegal migrants deserve support and aide.
PM Netanyahu meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and discusses Syrian aircraft the penetrated Israeli airspace, July 11, 2018 (GPO)
A Related Video You May Like:
The plan involves building up and strengthening these communities' welfare, education and health through a committee formed by government representatives who will supervise and steer the project. The project will span three years and cost 28 million NIS.
"The south Tel Aviv neighborhoods will become a national priority," said Gallant at the government meeting. "In addition, funds will be invested in at-risk youth, welfare, education and will be dedicated to strengthening the feeling of security."
"Residents of these neighborhoods are forced to live in harsh conditions and it is our duty to help them," added Deri. "We will act to compensate them for the hard years they have suffered."
Tamara Zieve contributed to this report.