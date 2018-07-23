July 23 2018
Government invests 28 million to improve migrant majority neighborhoods

"The south Tel Aviv neighborhoods will become a national priority," Minister of Construction and Housing Yoav Gallant said.

By TAMAR BEERI
July 23, 2018 14:10
1 minute read.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sitting with cabinet at government meeting on July 23, 2018

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sitting with cabinet at government meeting on July 23, 2018. (photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)

 
The government approved a plan to cope with economic and social challenges in areas with a high density of asylum seekers, such as south Tel Aviv, Petach Tikva and Eilat, according to a statement to the press released by the Prime Minister's Office Monday afternoon.

The plan, proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister of Construction and Housing Yoav Gallant and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, will declare south Tel Aviv a national-priority area in light of the high number of asylum seekers living there.

Netanyahu stated at the cabinet meeting on Monday that the government "makes a concerted effort to remove illegal migrants," but Israelis living in communities with many illegal migrants deserve support and aide.


The plan involves building up and strengthening these communities' welfare, education and health through a committee formed by government representatives who will supervise and steer the project. The project will span three years and cost 28 million NIS.

"The south Tel Aviv neighborhoods will become a national priority," said Gallant at the government meeting. "In addition, funds will be invested in at-risk youth, welfare, education and will be dedicated to strengthening the feeling of security."

"Residents of these neighborhoods are forced to live in harsh conditions and it is our duty to help them," added Deri. "We will act to compensate them for the hard years they have suffered."

Tamara Zieve contributed to this report.


