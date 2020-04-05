The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Government to change Basic Law to fund coronavirus fight

The change in the Basic Law is made necessary by the fact that since there has not been a government for a year, the state has not had an approved budget since January 1.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 5, 2020 10:57
An empty Knesset Plenum (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
An empty Knesset Plenum
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Israeli government is planning to change a Basic Law in order to allow funding for the fight against the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday evening, according to Ynet.
The change would allow the addition of NIS 90 billion to fight against the outbreak and for treating ill Israelis.
The change in the Basic Law is made necessary by the fact that there has not been a government for a year and the state has not had an approved budget since January 1.
The Economic Ministry published a draft law minutes before Shabbat to change the Basic Law addressing the State Economy.
The law "lays down the framework for the budget laws and the basic rule," according to the Knesset's website.
According to the Basic Law, the state budget is for one year and is meant to set out the expected and planned expenditure of the government. The government presents the budget bill to the Knesset at the time prescribed by the Knesset or by one of its committees empowered to do so.
A change in a Basic Law requires the support of at least 61 MKs, but the Prime Minister's Office and the Economic Ministry are convinced that the opposition will support it, according to Ynet.
The government will meet on Sunday evening to vote on the bill. NIS 80 billion of the proposed funds will be used for the economic plan proposed by the government. NIS 10 billion will be used to increase the budget of the Health Ministry; about NIS 18 billion will be given to National Insurance for unemployment payments.
The law will allow the increase of the monthly spending limit by NIS 27 billion, the advanced payment of state dedicated bonds to National Insurance by NIS 18 billion and the increase of current expenditure by NIS 45 billion until December. The deficit at the end of the year is expected to be 8%-9% compared to the previous goal of 3%, according to Ynet.
Basic Laws are laws legislated by the Knesset in lieu of an official constitution. Eventually, the Basic Laws are meant to constitute, "with an appropriate introduction and several general rulings, the constitution of the State of Israel," according to the Knesset's website.
The system of Basic Laws was the product of a compromise in June 1950, referred to as the "Harari proposal," which states that, "the First Knesset assigns to the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee the preparation of a proposed constitution for the state. The constitution will be made up of chapters, each of which will constitute a separate basic law. The chapters will be brought to the Knesset, as the Committee completes its work, and all the chapters together will constitute the constitution of the state," according to the Knesset's website.


Tags Budget Israeli Government Budget Basic Law Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The other deadly disease By JPOST EDITORIAL
A spirit of wars and Passovers past in the fight against coronavirus By LIAT COLLINS
The Jewish paradox of the coronavirus By YAAKOV KATZ
Ronald Lauder Passover and the power of Jewish resilience By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by