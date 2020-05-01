'Coronavirus hotel' guests report poor conditions, suicide attempts

According to government regulations, anyone arriving in Israel from abroad must endure quarantine in designated coronavirus hotels. Some hotels have received sharp criticism on the conditions of these hotels, especially after reports of suicide attempts from some of the "guests," according to Channel 12.

The poor conditions have lead to the severe mental distress is reported by the "guests" quarantined in the hotels, many of whom claim that the feel as though they've been jailed, as they can't leave their rooms.

Some severe cases of the mental distress in the hotels have led to suicide attempts.



Social workers were sent in and conditions in the hotel were improved, following the attempts and two discussions held on Friday with the National Security Council, the IDF's Home Front Command and the Finance Ministry, Channel 12 reported.