HCJ freezes appointment of new Justice Ministry Director-General by Ohana

The High Court of Justice (HCJ) ordered to freeze the appointment of Attorney Ofir Cohen as Justice Ministry Director-General, previously manned by Emi Palmor who was fired by Justice Minister Amir Ohana, following a petition filed by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel NGO against the firing of Palmor.



The NGO petitioned last week with the assistance of attorneys Dr. Eliad Shraga, Tomer Naor, Zohar Altman-Refael and Alon Sapir, against Ohana, demanding that the HCJ rules against the firing of Palmor, which were done with no authority and against the proper rules of administration. The NGO's CEO, Shraga claimed that "The justice ministry is not Ohana's private property, he too is bound to the instructions of the Attorney-General during a transitional government, and he too will have to learn the hard way that he is not above the law. It was a disgraceful decision driven by foreign considerations by a temporary minister without any authority."

Ohana responded to the decision, saying that "Col. (Res.) Attorney Ofir Cohen is on is one of the most deserving appointments in the government ministries. This is a man who gave his most beautiful years to ensure the State's security and carries the heavy burden on his body. He has the appropriate legal and managerial skills as determined by the Senior Appointments Committee of the Civil Service Commission, who has been discussing his appointment carefully. I hope and assume that the Supreme Court will be impressed with this as well."The Israel Democracy Party, headed by Ehud Barak, also referred to the High Court's decision to freeze the appointment: "The High Court is the last barrier against those who wish to turn Israel in to Sicily. The dismissal of Emi Palmor, a professional and esteemed director-general who served for five years, was a corrupt act whose entire purpose was to allow the appointment of a close person to one of the important positions in the State of Israel. The High Court alone cannot withstand the erosion of the suspect from Balfour - therefore the citizens of Israel must replace the corrupt prime minister with a clean government that works for the public. The upcoming elections should not be won - the upcoming elections MUST be won."MK Revital Swid from the Labor-Gesher party said that "It is very good that the High Court issued a stop sign for Ohana - a temporary justice minister in a transitional government who is babbles about governance, and in fact has been sent to make sure that the next State Attorney is friendly to Bibi and will help him escape justice. We hope that very soon the High Court's stop sign will turn into a bright red traffic light, which will make it clear for Netanyahu and Ohana that there is a limit to every trickery."

