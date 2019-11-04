Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

HOT Telecommunications to Expand Services to West Bank

Decision made for service expansion to West Bank after intervention by Minister of Communications Dudi Amsalem

By CODY LEVINE
November 4, 2019 14:28
HOT Telecommunications to Expand Services to West Bank

. (photo credit: HOT)

The Director General of the Ministry of Communications, MK Dudi Amsalem, in coordination with the Commander of the Israeli Civil Administration, recently announced that the HOT telecommunications company will be expanding services to the 220 settlements located in the West Bank.
 

A letter was sent to the heads and secretariats of the local authorities of each settlement informing them of the Ministry’s decision.
 

“This is a wonderful and joyous opportunity for settling Judea and Samaria.” “I promised to address the issue and prevent the feeling of deprivation among the residents - and indeed many communities in Judea and Samaria will now be provided practical solutions for TV, Internet and cellular phones."
 

In areas without physical access to telecommunications infrastructure, services will be provided via wireless connections.  

Minister Amsalem further noted that "This is the right given the circumstances, and I would not give up on the issues, because the settlements, and the pioneering settlers, are an integral part of the State of Israel and very close to my heart."

 


Related Content

November 4, 2019
Controversial Jerusalem Old City Cable Car plans okayed by housing cabinet

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings