Hebrew U prof. defends cry that ‘ultra-Orthodox are spreading coronavirus’

A Hebrew University of Jerusalem professor said he defends his statements that the ultra-Orthodox are spreading the coronavirus around Israel and that the Ministry of Health, under the auspices of Haredi Health Minister Ya’acov Litzman (Agudat Yisrael), is turning a blind eye.Earlier this week, Israeli chemist Prof. Amiram Goldblum posted on Facebook that the ultra-Orthodox towns of Elad, Bnei Brak, Modiin Illit, Beitar Illit, Netivot and Beit Shemesh, as well as large neighborhoods in Ashdod and Jerusalem, “should be put under quarantine” for fear that some residents are coronavirus carriers. “Warning!” he posted. “We have now learned that the South Korean tourists who traveled throughout Israel are sick with the coronavirus. They were carrying the virus when they visited the Tomb of the Patriarchs. From there, the virus spread, from the mezuzot to the synagogues and throughout the religious and ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods.“Until it becomes clear that the virus has been eliminated,” Goldblum continued, “it is advisable to stay away from synagogues, ultra-Orthodox community centers and wedding halls.”The Facebook post, which has since been either removed or made private, caused an uproar among the ultra-Orthodox community and religious community in general.Hebrew University disseminated a letter to its religious students and the press making clear that, “Amiram Goldblum’s embarrassing and racist statements do not reflect the position of the Hebrew University management, nor do they reflect the position of the Hebrew University community which works tirelessly to advance a heterogeneous society. Thanks to the Hebrew University’s commitment to haredi students, we have become the leading university institution in Israel with regards to the integration of haredim in BA, MA and doctorate programs.”However, Goldblum said he defends his statements, but that they were misinterpreted as racist when they were meant to be scientific.Goldblum has taught and done medical research at HU for around 40 years. Currently, he and his students are working on developing a drug to treat the coronavirus.He told The Jerusalem Post that while the country is observing a 14-day quarantine period for those exposed to the coronavirus, he believes the incubation period is 27 days. Moreover, he said, the virus can live on inorganic surfaces for up to nine days.“The South Koreans were here for about a week-and-a-half. They visited about 20 Christian sites and some open places. One place that they visited that many Israelis go and that is closed is the Tomb of the Patriarchs,” Goldblum said. He recalled a video disseminated across the Internet of the South Korean tourists praying to heal those with coronavirus and eliminate the disease alongside rabbis and congregants in the shrine.“They were in the Tomb of the Patriarchs on February 13,” he said. “That means anyone there that day or for nine days afterwards could have been infected.”According to Goldblum, there are around 30,000 visitors to the tomb each day and about half of them are Israelis, mainly from religious neighborhoods.“All I said, was that if we are putting Italians into quarantine until we are sure they don’t have the virus, here we should do the same,” he said. On the same day that Goldblum wrote his Facebook post, a video circulated online showing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Cave of the Patriarchs refusing to shake hands with congregants due to the coronavirus. Sara Netanyahu is overheard in the background saying, “It is a government directive.”Goldblum, however, said he does believe that the reason that the ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods are not being put into quarantine is because “Litzman is afraid that his people will then not go out to vote and re-elect him."The Yamina Party spoke out against Goldblum saying, “After you forbid laying tefillin and cried religious coercion, you blame the Religious Zionists for the coronavirus. It won’t work.”Yamina was referring to a recent announcement by the Tel Aviv Municipality that it was banning tefillin stands near schools in the city. Goldblum lives in Tel Aviv.