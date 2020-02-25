The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hebrew U prof. defends cry that ‘ultra-Orthodox are spreading coronavirus’

Israeli chemist Prof. Amiram Goldblum posted on Facebook that some ultra-Orthodox towns, as well as large neighborhoods in Ashdod and Jerusalem, “should be put under quarantine”

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 25, 2020 19:24
Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman arrives for a situation assessment meeting regarding the novel coronavirus, at the Health Ministry in Tel Aviv, Israel February 23, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/JACK GUEZ)
Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman arrives for a situation assessment meeting regarding the novel coronavirus, at the Health Ministry in Tel Aviv, Israel February 23, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/JACK GUEZ)
A Hebrew University of Jerusalem professor said he defends his statements that the ultra-Orthodox are spreading the coronavirus around Israel and that the Ministry of Health, under the auspices of Haredi Health Minister Ya’acov Litzman (Agudat Yisrael), is turning a blind eye.
Earlier this week, Israeli chemist Prof. Amiram Goldblum posted on Facebook that the ultra-Orthodox towns of Elad, Bnei Brak, Modiin Illit, Beitar Illit, Netivot and Beit Shemesh, as well as large neighborhoods in Ashdod and Jerusalem, “should be put under quarantine” for fear that some residents are coronavirus carriers.
“Warning!” he posted. “We have now learned that the South Korean tourists who traveled throughout Israel are sick with the coronavirus. They were carrying the virus when they visited the Tomb of the Patriarchs. From there, the virus spread, from the mezuzot to the synagogues and throughout the religious and ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods.
“Until it becomes clear that the virus has been eliminated,” Goldblum continued, “it is advisable to stay away from synagogues, ultra-Orthodox community centers and wedding halls.”
The Facebook post, which has since been either removed or made private, caused an uproar among the ultra-Orthodox community and religious community in general.
Hebrew University disseminated a letter to its religious students and the press making clear that, “Amiram Goldblum’s embarrassing and racist statements do not reflect the position of the Hebrew University management, nor do they reflect the position of the Hebrew University community which works tirelessly to advance a heterogeneous society. Thanks to the Hebrew University’s commitment to haredi students, we have become the leading university institution in Israel with regards to the integration of haredim in BA, MA and doctorate programs.”
However, Goldblum said he defends his statements, but that they were misinterpreted as racist when they were meant to be scientific.
Goldblum has taught and done medical research at HU for around 40 years. Currently, he and his students are working on developing a drug to treat the coronavirus.
He told The Jerusalem Post that while the country is observing a 14-day quarantine period for those exposed to the coronavirus, he believes the incubation period is 27 days. Moreover, he said, the virus can live on inorganic surfaces for up to nine days.
“The South Koreans were here for about a week-and-a-half. They visited about 20 Christian sites and some open places. One place that they visited that many Israelis go and that is closed is the Tomb of the Patriarchs,” Goldblum said. He recalled a video disseminated across the Internet of the South Korean tourists praying to heal those with coronavirus and eliminate the disease alongside rabbis and congregants in the shrine.
“They were in the Tomb of the Patriarchs on February 13,” he said. “That means anyone there that day or for nine days afterwards could have been infected.”
According to Goldblum, there are around 30,000 visitors to the tomb each day and about half of them are Israelis, mainly from religious neighborhoods.
“All I said, was that if we are putting Italians into quarantine until we are sure they don’t have the virus, here we should do the same,” he said.
On the same day that Goldblum wrote his Facebook post, a video circulated online showing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Cave of the Patriarchs refusing to shake hands with congregants due to the coronavirus. Sara Netanyahu is overheard in the background saying, “It is a government directive.”
Goldblum, however, said he does believe that the reason that the ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods  are not being put into quarantine is because “Litzman is afraid that his people will then not go out to vote and re-elect him."
The Yamina Party spoke out against Goldblum saying, “After you forbid laying tefillin and cried religious coercion, you blame the Religious Zionists for the coronavirus. It won’t work.”
Yamina was referring to a recent announcement by the Tel Aviv Municipality that it was banning tefillin stands near schools in the city. Goldblum lives in Tel Aviv.


Tags Haredi Hebrew University coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The ugly antisemitism at the Aalst carnival By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova A new type of peace in the Middle East By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Susan Hattis Rolef Where to go after Israel's third election in a year next week? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
4 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
5 Coronavirus spreads to people worldwide: Interactive map
A passenger wearing a mask walks at the Shanghai railway station in China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, February 9, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by