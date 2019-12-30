Hagit Halali appointed new Jewish Agency spokesperson

Hagit Halali has been appointed Jewish Agency spokesperson. This is the first time a woman has been appointed spokesperson for the Jewish Agency.Halali, who joined the Jewish Agency some 20 years ago, has a wealth of experience in spokesmanship and public relations. She holds a bachelor's degree in communication from the Hebrew University and a master's degree in creative writing from Ben-Gurion University. Upon being chosen to represent the Jewish Agency, she said: "I thank the Chairman and the CEO for the trust they have placed in me, and I am proud to serve as the spokesperson for this organization that leads missions and major challenges of national importance on behalf of the Jewish people and the State of Israel."