Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Hanegbi: IDF will destroy Iranian weapons in Syria

“We will not allow an Iranian entrenchment in Syria,” he said. “We will destroy weapons capabilities that threaten our national security.”

By
June 16, 2019 21:02
Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi speaks at the 8th annual Jerusalem Post Conference

Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi speaks at the 8th annual Jerusalem Post Conference. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi warned of war in his speech on Sunday at The Jerusalem Post Conference in New York.

“We will not allow an Iranian entrenchment in Syria,” he said. “We will destroy weapons capabilities that threaten our national security.”

Hanegbi called the Obama administration’s agreement with Iran “the moral surrender of the civilized world” and said it “horrified” the Israeli government.


He applauded the reversal of the Trump administration, saying “it will make Israel and the world much safer.”

Related Content

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert (R) speaks to Yaakov Katz at the 8th annual Jerusalem Post
June 16, 2019
Olmert to Trump: Plan must be appealing to Palestinians

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings