Hanegbi: IDF will destroy Iranian weapons in Syria

Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi warned of war in his speech on Sunday at The Jerusalem Post Conference in New York.
“We will not allow an Iranian entrenchment in Syria,” he said. “We will destroy weapons capabilities that threaten our national security.”
Hanegbi called the Obama administration’s agreement with Iran “the moral surrender of the civilized world” and said it “horrified” the Israeli government.
He applauded the reversal of the Trump administration, saying “it will make Israel and the world much safer.”