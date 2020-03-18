Haredi wedding breaks Health Ministry guidelines

A new video that began circulating around the web, first shown on Channel 12, shows that not everyone has been obeying the new restrictions on gatherings of people of 10 or more. Shown in the video is a Haredi wedding attended by no fewer than 200 people. "Published tonight is a documentation of an event that occurred in Bet Shemesh of, the weddings of two rebbes," a Channel 2 reporter wrote on twitter, slamming the gathering."This is no longer negligence or lack of awareness, but disrespect of precautions. The first people to be hurt will be the celebrators themselves, and then afterwards, all of us." he continued.
Israeli police have arrested a suspect of organizing the wedding, and a police investigation into the matter is under way. The suspect is a 40-year-old man from Jerusalem.The police call out to the public to adhere to instructions and guidelines given by the health ministry as a part of the efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Israel.
The wedding, which took place Tuesday night, was held between two families of "rebbes" - important rabbis in the Jewish Haredi world. Although an event of this kind usually holds up to 1000 people, only 200 guests were present according to Channel 12. When addressed on the matter, the organizers claimed that they were following the restrictions, however the video contradicts such claims. Several people within Haredi society who are concerned about the coronavirus have filed a police report. The have requested that something be done to raise awareness about the situation within the Haredi communities, as they are not as well connected to general means of communication as the rest of Israel is.פרסמנו הערב במהדורה תיעוד מאירוע שמתרחש עכשיו בבית שמש: חתונה של משפחות אדמו״רים בהשתתפות כמאתיים בני אדם.— יאיר שרקי (@yaircherki) March 17, 2020
עם כל המאמץ לא להכליל זאת כבר לא רשלנות או חוסר מודעות נקודתיים אלא זלזול ורמיסה של אמצעי הזהירות. הראשונים להיפגע חלילה יהיו החוגגים עצמם ומשפחותיהם, ובהמשך כולנו. pic.twitter.com/tqVwRNIguJ
