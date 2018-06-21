June 21 2018
|
Tammuz, 8, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Have we got news for you! JPost launches new documentary series

Join the Kamionski family as they embark on the biggest journey of their lives. Tune in weekly as this young family follows their dream of moving to Israel.

By
June 21, 2018 12:37

Meet the Kamiklan!

Meet the Kamiklan!

Dina and Eli Kamionski live in Los Angeles, California with their 4 children, Boaz, Bina, Miriam and Elad. Dina practices as a Speech Language Pathologist and Eli works as a financial controller and digital strategist in the media industry. They are making Aliyah August 1, 2018 with the help of Nefesh BNefesh.

Join along in their journey as they pick up their entire family and move to Israel where they’ll have to learn a new language, adapt to a new culture, and immerse themselves in the joys and stresses of daily life.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The Jerusalem Post is proud to be accompanying the Kamiklans' aliyah and absorption process over the coming weeks and months, through the good times and the bad.






Related Content

June 21, 2018
Sara Netanyahu indicted for fraud

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut