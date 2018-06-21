Have we got news for you! JPost launches new documentary series

Dina and Eli Kamionski live in Los Angeles, California with their 4 children, Boaz, Bina, Miriam and Elad. Dina practices as a Speech Language Pathologist and Eli works as a financial controller and digital strategist in the media industry. They are making Aliyah August 1, 2018 with the help of Nefesh BNefesh.



Join along in their journey as they pick up their entire family and move to Israel where they’ll have to learn a new language, adapt to a new culture, and immerse themselves in the joys and stresses of daily life.





The Jerusalem Post is proud to be accompanying the Kamiklans' aliyah and absorption process over the coming weeks and months, through the good times and the bad.