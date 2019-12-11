The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Health Ministry D-G commits to NIS 500m. health basket addition

Despite ongoing financial instability, Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov said it was imperative that medical treatments are funded.

By EYTAN HALON  
DECEMBER 11, 2019 10:33
Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov (photo credit: MINISTRY OF HEALTH)
Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov
(photo credit: MINISTRY OF HEALTH)
Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov promised late on Tuesday that the budget for next year's state-subsidized "health basket" will be expanded by NIS 500m.
Writing on Facebook, Bar Siman Tov said it was important to comment on additions to the health basket "in my voice, clearly, and not via 'sources'".
Due to the the current political stalemate, formal discussions regarding the contents of the state-subsidized health basket for 2020 have been ongoing since the end of October without a defined budget.
Annual additions to the basket – encompassing the entire range of medical services, drugs, equipment and devices that insured, permanent residents of Israel have a right to receive – are limited by a budget allocated by the Finance Ministry.
While new additions are scheduled to be announced in early January 2020, a budget has still not been agreed between the finance and health ministries.
"The budget available to the Health Basket Committee this year will be half a billion shekels, similar to last year's budget," wrote Bar Siman Tov.
"I have great respect for the Finance Ministry, and understand that we are in an unstable political and budgetary period, and I trust the professionals who will be able to navigate the turbulent period in which we find ourselves.
"But under the watch of myself and the Deputy Minister, we will not reach a situation in which essential medicine is left outside of the public basket. We have already been in elections, financial crises and continuous budgets, and we have maintained this important principle - and will do so this time too."
In January 2019, the Health Basket Committee announced the addition of 107 medical technologies worth NIS 460 million to the state-subsidized health basket. The total value of the 2019 health basket stood at approximately NIS 53.7b.
Among the technologies selected to enter the basket were multiple treatments for those suffering from solid tumors and hematologic cancers, including a breakthrough treatment involving CAR-T genetic engineering for lymphoma patients and children with leukemia.
Patients of the country’s four health funds are eligible to receive additional treatments in the health basket without charge, once approved by the cabinet.
"From all the discussions and talks that have been held, everybody agrees that there cannot be less than NIS 500m. for the basket," wrote Bar Siman Tov. "There needs to be even more (but we understand the special circumstances...). We still have discussions regarding the origins [of the budget], but this is the amount that will be available to the committee."
Prior to the dispersal of the Knesset on Wednesday night, Labor-Gesher MK Itzik Shmuli scheduled an "emergency meeting" with patient-focused organizations to discuss the need to fix a budget for the health basket.
"The Treasury should internalize that we will not give up, and it cannot be under our watch that people die because someone is trying to save money for drugs at their expense," said Shmuli. "The political paralysis is not a reason to reach such a low." 


Tags israel health basket israeli health news Health Ministry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No to Labour By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Center Field: Needed: A think tank for the Zionist bookshelf By GIL TROY
Shimon Samuels Cemetery desecrations By SHIMON SAMUELS
Zina Rakhamilova Antisemitism on Canadian campuses By ZINA RAKHAMILOVA
Jeff Barak Reality Check: Gantz, Don’t give in By JEFF BARAK

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle waste by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by