Health Ministry, IDF, police, fire dept. carry out large-scale quake drill

1000 foreigners come to observe Israeli crisis expertise

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JANUARY 15, 2020 18:45
SOLDIERS FROM the Home Front Command evacuate a mock victim during an earthquake drill in Holon, in this file photo. (photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
SOLDIERS FROM the Home Front Command evacuate a mock victim during an earthquake drill in Holon, in this file photo.
(photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
The Health Ministry, IDF, police, fire department and other medical first responders, totaling over 1,000 people, carried out a massive drill in the Zikim area on Wednesday to test their preparedness for an earthquake.
Between 350-400 foreign officials, including senior officials from around 40 nations, including Europe, the US, Japan, Australia, Africa and China, took part in or observed to learn from Israel’s expertise at handling crisis.
Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, Director of the Health Ministry’s National Emergency Operations Center Noa Hasdai said that the drill, part of the IPRED VI disaster management conference, was a resounding success
Hasdai said that with a capability to handle up to 8,600 moderately injured people in a crisis situation, she took, “great pride…showing how we save lives” during a crisis to all of the foreign observers. She added that the conference itself has attained a strong brand for disaster management professionals globally.
The senior Health Ministry official also explained the flexible adaptive culture that is part of the DNA of their disaster response.
For example, she said that in the event that hospitals were damaged in a crisis, her ministry, Magen David Adom, ZAKA and others have plans for how to continue to operate emergency medical services in nearby hospital parking lots.
New issues that Hasdai said the Health Ministry and its partners must deal with in disasters are fake news disinformation campaigns and other cyber threats.
She said that in May 2019 there was an electronic disinformation campaign to cause chaos in the Meron area by broadcasting the fake rumor that there was a measles outbreak.
Her ministry and its partners are now prepared to combat such rumors both to avoid destabilizing situations and to save the country from wasting deploying its disaster resources unnecessarily.  
The earthquake drill, which also included discussion of a potential tsunami was the highlight of four days of sessions with the foreign observers and marked the sixth conference of its kind in Israel.
Generally the conference is held every two years and past conferences have addressed major fires, flooding, urban terror, leaks of hazardous materials and even terror on a soccer field.   
Col. Dr. Olga Polyakov, Chief Surgeon of the Home Front Command (HFC) also spoke to the Post on Wednesday, saying, “We’ve done this conference six times and every time showed six different scenarios and this year we decided to simulate an earthquake,” she said. “We’ve never done that before, we’ve simulated a mass casualty event, toxicology event and so this time we simulated a natural disaster.”
The HFC’s Medical Department is a unique department which has two roles. On the one hand, it is responsible for providing medical treatment to all troops in the command, while on the other hand, it is responsible for preparing all civilian medical centers in the country for emergency scenarios, like war, and natural disasters, like earthquakes.
And if such disasters strike Israel, the HFC would play a central role in rescuing civilians from toppled buildings and providing them with medical care.
Israel has often aided countries struck by natural disasters, sending teams from the IDF Medical Corps and Homefront Command Search And Rescue unit to provide search and rescue and medical aid in field hospitals in countries such as Haiti, the Philippines, Japan, Turkey, and Nepal. 
While a tsunami was not simulated, participants discussed their effect and how other nations like Japan deal with them.
“There is a concern that tsunamis could strike Israel following a disaster like earthquakes,” Polyakov said. “There is no country in the world which is completely prepared for events like earthquakes and tsunamis.”
Instead, authorities can plan and prepare for such natural disasters including drills like those held on Wednesday during iPred.
Planning is already underway for the next conference in January 2022.


