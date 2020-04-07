Health Ministry decides to offer coronavirus checks to the elderly



The Health Ministry decided on Tuesday to change its policy and hold mass checks for the novel coronavirus in elderly people’s homes, including the workers.

This change of policy came hours before a special emergency court sessions after the Association of Elderly People’s Homes appealed to the court asking it to rule in favor of such a step.



In the appeal, the association claimed the ministry is “dragging its feet” and that the refusal to examine elderly residents is joined with a refusal to provide it with medical gear and disinfection materials.



The association claimed that, as it needs to purchase such things out of pocket at a time when their cost is higher than usual due to the great demand, it is risking financial ruin which may lead to some homes being closed.

