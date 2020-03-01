The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Health Ministry publishes new map to help track coronavirus exposures

The map displays places where exposures were recorded along with information on the source of the report, when the infected person was at the marked location and the person's travel information.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
MARCH 1, 2020 18:52
Coronavirus exposure map published by Israel's Health Ministry, March, 2020 (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/HEALTH MINISTRY WEBSITE)
Coronavirus exposure map published by Israel's Health Ministry, March, 2020
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/HEALTH MINISTRY WEBSITE)
Israel's Health Ministry published a map on Sunday on their website that will display where coronavirus exposures have been recorded, as well as flights which infected passengers have traveled on.
Visitors to the site can see all exposures throughout the country or filter the map to only display those within a certain area and time period.
 
The map displays places where exposures were recorded along with information on the source of the report, when the infected person was at the marked location, what flight they had been on, when that flight landed and what country they had arrived in Israel from.
The current cases of exposure to the virus that are listed on the map are located in northern and central Israel.
Health Ministry officials and Israeli politicians have warned against fake news and have advised citizens to only listen to updates from the Health Ministry.
Seven Israelis have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry, which is asking anyone who encountered the patients to enter isolation and get themselves checked.
5,630 Israelis were under quarantine as of Sunday evening.
Israelis who have thus far been diagnosed with the virus have entered isolation at Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer.
The seven Israelis are as follows: Three who returned from Italy last week have tested positive for the virus, plus one of their spouses. In addition, there were two Israelis who returned under close supervision from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, who were diagnosed with COVID-19 while they were already in isolation at Sheba. In addition, an Israeli who contracted the virus while aboard the ship, and was treated in Japan and then released to Israel on Friday, tested positive upon arrival in the country.
87,464 cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed around the world as of Sunday evening. 2,990 people have died due to the virus and 42,670 people have recovered after being infected.
Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags Israel health Health Ministry coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
