Health Ministry redefines patient selection and precaution for coronavirus

The Health Ministry has adapted a new definition with regard to patient selection and precautionary methods concerning ongoing screenings for the novel coronavirus on Friday , mainly focusing in on international travelers entering Israel.The new guidelines state that a patient that should be examined now means anyone who has either been in close contact with a known coronavirus patient, travelers that have visited or traveled through southeast Asia (China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, South Korea or Macau), or is experiencing lengthy ongoing flu-like symptoms - such an abnormally high fever, persistent cough, difficulty breathing or other respiratory symptoms.If a patient intends to seek medical attention for a suspected coronavirus infection, the clinic or hospital should be contacted in advanced and informed to prepare and arrange proper procedure before the patient comes in. .Additionally, patients should cover their nose and mouth the best they can with a cloth or surgical mask, as well as avoid using public transportation and walking through congested areas when they seek medical help.The Ministry concludes that disease prevention and an outbreak of the coronavirus within Israel is dependent on the responsible actions of the Israeli people.As of 6 a.m. Geneva time (0500 GMT) Friday there were 31,211 confirmed cases in China and 637 deaths, according to the World Health Organization. No confirmed coronavirus patients were found in Israel, however a nine year old girl, a Chinese worker, and a tourist from Europe who visited Israel after visiting China were suspected at a time of having it. The girl lives with her parents in China and was found not infected with the virus. The worker and tourist are still being held under observation.