Passover under lock down: Coronavirus restrictions

The Jerusalem Post helps you understand the government's latest restrictions:

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
APRIL 7, 2020 19:01
People wear face masks to protect them from the coronavirus as they buy matzot, unleavened bread traditionally eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover, at a supermarket in Jerusalem. March 31, 2020. (photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)
People wear face masks to protect them from the coronavirus as they buy matzot, unleavened bread traditionally eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover, at a supermarket in Jerusalem. March 31, 2020.
(photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)
CLOSURE
Tuesday, April 7 at 7 p.m. through Friday, April 9 at 6 a.m.
Movement
>Travel up to 100 meters from home
>Public transportation
Public transport ceases at 8 p.m. Cabs will be available. No international flights (from tuesday at 4 p.m. until Sunday at 8 a.m.)
>Children of divorced parents can be transported between households
>Dogs can still be walked
>One can leave their home to help someone in their neighborhood only in the event of an emergency 

Food & Medicine
>Can only patronize stores in your municipal district and only food and medicine
>Jerusalem will be divided into seven districts and Jerusalemites can only travel within their district
>If within a certain district there is no groceries or pharmacies, one can shop in the neighboring district
>Food delivery is allowed
Work
>Only essential workers may go to work
>Transportation will be provided for these people
NEAR LOCK DOWN
Wednesday, April 8 at 3 p.m. to Thursday, April 9 at 7 a.m.
>In addition to all of the above, one cannot leave their home to buy food
>>>Exceptions will be made for those who live in non-Jewish neighborhoods
>People are asked celebrate their Passover Seders with their nuclear families only


