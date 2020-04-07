Passover under lock down: Coronavirus restrictions

CLOSURE

Tuesday, April 7 at 7 p.m. through Friday, April 9 at 6 a.m.

Movement

>Travel up to 100 meters from home

>Public transportation

Public transport ceases at 8 p.m. Cabs will be available. No international flights (from tuesday at 4 p.m. until Sunday at 8 a.m.)

>Children of divorced parents can be transported between households

>Dogs can still be walked

>One can leave their home to help someone in their neighborhood only in the event of an emergency





Food & Medicine

>Can only patronize stores in your municipal district and only food and medicine

>Jerusalem will be divided into seven districts and Jerusalemites can only travel within their district

>If within a certain district there is no groceries or pharmacies, one can shop in the neighboring district

>Food delivery is allowed

Work

>Only essential workers may go to work

>Transportation will be provided for these people

NEAR LOCK DOWN

Wednesday, April 8 at 3 p.m. to Thursday, April 9 at 7 a.m.

>In addition to all of the above, one cannot leave their home to buy food

>>>Exceptions will be made for those who live in non-Jewish neighborhoods

>People are asked celebrate their Passover Seders with their nuclear families only