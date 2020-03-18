The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Hebrew University Professor wins Abel Prize - the 'Nobel of Math'

Professor Furstenberg survived Kristallnacht, eventually moving to Israel in 1965 and helping to establish the State as a global centre of mathematical excellence.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
MARCH 18, 2020 15:47
Professor Furstenberg on Hebrew University Campus, March, 2020 (photo credit: YOSEF ADEST/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Hebrew University's Hillel Furstenberg has been awarded the Abel Prize by the Norwegian Academy of Science and letters. The prize is often referred to as the Nobel of mathematics.
The prize was jointly awarded to Prof. Furstenberg and Gregory Margulis at Yale University “for pioneering the use of methods from probability and dynamics in group theory, number theory and combinatorics”. Although the pair have not formally collaborated, their work builds upon each others' contributions to mathematical theory.
Specifically, Furstenberg and Margulis invented random walk techniques, which map paths consisting of a succession of random steps. The theory has become a central branch of probability theory, and has been used to investigate mathematical objects. It has also introduced probabilistic methods to solve many open problems in group theory, number theory, combinatorics and graph theory.
“Furstenberg and Margulis stunned the mathematical world by their ingenious use of probabilistic methods and random walks to solve deep problems in diverse areas of mathematics,” Hans Munthe-Kaas, chair of the Abel committee said.
“They brought down the traditional wall between pure and applied mathematics,” he continued, “and opened up a wealth of new results […] with applications to communication technology and computer science.”
Born in Berlin in 1935, Furstenberg lived through Kristallnacht before his family fled Nazi Germany in 1939, settling in the United States. There he studied mathematics, where even as an undergraduate he developed a reputation as a promising mind.
When one of his earliest academic papers was published, rumors circulated that 'Furstenberg' wasn't a person, but a psudonym for a group working together, as his colleagues couldn't understand how it could be that one person could pull wide-ranging ideas from many diffferent areas together.
Following a teaching career in American institutions including Princeton, M.I.T. and the University of Minnesota, Furstenberg moved to Israel in 1965 where he joined Hebrew University's Einstein Institute of Mathematics.
In 1993 he won the Israel Prize, followed by the Wolf Prizes in 2007, helping to establish Israel as a world center for mathematics.
“Professor Furstenberg’s Abel Prize is a true honor for the Hebrew University and for Israel, as a whole,” Hebrew University President Professor Asher Cohen said.
“Hillel is not only a world-class mathematician but a mensch and mentor to scores of students who have already changed the face of mathematics. We couldn’t be prouder of his award, a Nobel-level achievement.”
Minister of Science and Technology Ofir Akunis congratulated Prof. Furstenberg on winning the Abel Prize, saying: "Prof. Furstenberg is a breakthrough mathematical genius, an Israel Prize winner who has also provided a long line of road successors, his students at the Hebrew University over the years.
"Israel's academic, scientific and technological power was built and continues to be built today thanks to brilliant minds on an international scale. Recognition of Prof. Furstenberg for the prestigious Abel Prize is something for Israel to be proud of.
He added: "This September, Prof. Furstenberg will mark his 85th birthday and we all wish him good health and many more years of research, breakthrough revelations and international recognition."
Jerusalem's mayor Moshe Leon also congratulated Prof. Furstenberg, who he said had brought "great pride to the city and its residents, especially at this complex time."
Russian-born Gregory Margulis was also lauded as a notable mathematician from a young age. However, being Jewish in the Soviet Union meant that Margulis was unable to hold a position at Moscow University. Eventually he emigrated to the United States, where he joined Yale University.
Due to the travel restrictuions in the Soviet Union, and a ten year age gap, Margulis and Furstenberg were never able to formally collaborate, although their work did influence that of the other.
His Majesty King Harald V of Norway will present the Abel Prize to the laureates at a ceremony to be held later this year. The original ceremony, scheduled for May 19, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Prize carries a cash award of 7.5 million Norwegian Kroners (2.7 million Shekels).


Tags Israel Hebrew University Jerusalem math Prize
